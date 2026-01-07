U.S. Patent allowance received for PTSD discovery programme

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, announces that it has received a Notice of Allowance (the "Allowance") from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for a series of compounds within its proprietary SVN-SDN-14 Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD") discovery programme. One compound from this series is currently being evaluated alongside other candidates, with a lead compound expected to be selected in Q1 2026 in line with prior guidance.
The Allowance strengthens the intellectual property foundations of SVN-SDN-14 at an important stage as the programme advances toward lead-candidate selection. In addition to this IP milestone, the Company is highlighting the scientific significance of the newly protected compounds in addressing long-standing challenges in the development of next-generation PTSD therapeutics.
Scientific significance
SVN-SDN-14 is focused on developing serotonin ("SERT"), dopamine ("DAT") and noradrenaline ("NET") modulators designed to support pro-social engagement and improve the effectiveness of psychological therapy in PTSD.
While balanced modulation of these pathways is increasingly recognised as therapeutically valuable, translating this biology into a practical medicine has historically been difficult. Key challenges have included controlling duration of action, managing variability between patients, and ensuring compatibility with scalable, real-world clinical use.
The newly allowed patent covers a novel chemical series designed to retain the core SERT, DAT and NET activity underpinning the programme, while introducing greater pharmacological control through predictable metabolic deactivation. This approach is intended to maintain therapeutic effects while improving dosing flexibility, safety margins and overall suitability for clinical use.
In allowing the claims, the USPTO examiner concluded that no existing patents or publications disclosed or suggested the claimed compounds, confirming the novelty of the approach.
Professor David Nutt, Chief Scientific Officer of Solvonis, commented: "These compounds are scientifically exciting because they address a long-standing challenge in this field. They are designed to preserve the monoaminergic profile that supports positive social engagement in therapy, while introducing a level of pharmacokinetic control that has historically been difficult to achieve. This increases our confidence that the core biology of SVN-SDN-14 can be translated into a medicine that is practical to develop, regulate and ultimately deploy."
Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Solvonis, added: "This patent allowance strengthens both the scientific and commercial foundations of our PTSD programme. It reflects our strategy of combining rigorous neuroscience with disciplined medicinal chemistry to build differentiated, scalable CNS therapeutics."
About Solvonis Therapeutics plc
Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for high-burden central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Headquartered in London and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, Solvonis is advancing a differentiated pipeline of repurposed and novel compounds across addiction, psychiatry, and neurology.
The Company's lead programmes address Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), with additional discovery work supporting expansion into broader CNS indications. Its lead asset, SVN-001, is currently in Phase 3 for severe AUD in the UK, while SVN-002 is preparing for a Phase 2b trial in the US targeting moderate-to-severe AUD. The preclinical PTSD programme (SVN-SDN-14) leverages novel serotonin-dopamine modulators designed to enhance pro-social behaviour and long-term outcomes.
In parallel, Solvonis is advancing proprietary CNS discovery programmes built on a dedicated compound library to identify new small-molecule modulators of key neurotransmitter systems. This platform enables efficient early-stage innovation and supports the Company's integrated approach to developing therapies across its three strategic pillars.
With a capital-efficient model, dual development strategy, and near-term partnering opportunities, Solvonis is positioned to deliver sustained value through innovation in CNS therapeutics.
The Conversation (0)
