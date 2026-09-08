U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Participation in September 2026 Investor Conferences

U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU), a U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company, today announces its participation in four key investor conferences during September 2026. Management will attend these events to engage with investors, analysts, and industry peers, highlighting the Company's advanced CK Gold Project in Wyoming and its broader portfolio of exploration assets.
Conference Schedule:
- Moody Capital Solutions - Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference
September 9–10, 2026 The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY
Click here to register
- H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference September 14–16, 2026 Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY Investor Registration: Click here to register
- 2026 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek September 22–25, 2026 Beaver Creek Resort, Beaver Creek, CO Investor Registration (qualification required): Online Investor Qualification Request Form
- Mining Forum Americas 2026 September 27–30, 2026 The Broadmoor Hotel & Resort, Colorado Springs, CO Registration: Register Here (New attendees: Qualify first here)
U.S. Gold Corp. looks forward to connecting with attendees and sharing updates on its fully permitted CK Gold Project, which features robust economics from the recent Feasibility Study, along with exploration potential at its Keystone project in Nevada and Challis Gold project in Idaho.
About U.S. Gold Corp.
U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S.-focused gold and copper exploration and development company. The Company has a portfolio of exploration properties. The flagship CK Gold Project is located in southeast Wyoming. The Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information, visit www.usgoldcorp.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimates," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include these words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements related to the Company's CK Gold Project, including its anticipated benefits, the exploration potential at the Keystone and Challis Gold projects, the Company's business position, and the investor conference discussed in this release and the Company's participation therein and topics to be discussed. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
For additional information, please contact:
U.S. Gold Corp.
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 800-557-4550
Email: ir@usgoldcorp.com
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SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.
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