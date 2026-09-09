Retail Entitlement Offer Opens and Offer Documents Dispatched

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September 08, 2026
Jameson Resources Ltd (ASX:JAL) (Jameson Resources or the Company) is pleased to announce that the retail component (Retail Entitlement Offer) of its accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer announced on 2 September 2026 has opened today.
Managing Director Michael Gray commented: On behalf of the Board, I recommend this Retail Entitlement Offer to Eligible Retail Shareholders and look forward to you continuing your investment in the Company. We appreciate the support of our existing shareholders and we are mindful of providing existing shareholders this opportunity to maintain or potentially increase their investment in the Company.
Under the Retail Entitlement Offer, Eligible Retail Shareholders may subscribe for 1 new fully paid ordinary share (New Share) for every 5.5 existing shares held on the Record Date of 7.00pm (AEST) on Friday 4 September 2026, at an Offer Price of A$0.035 per New Share.
An Eligible Retail Shareholder is a shareholder on the Record Date:
- with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand or is a director of the Company resident in Canada (or who the Company has determined is eligible to participate in the Retail Entitlement Offer);
- who are not an Eligible Institutional Shareholder or Ineligible Institutional Shareholder;
- who are not in the United States and are not acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States; and
- who is eligible under all applicable securities laws to receive an offer under the Retail Entitlement Offer without any requirement for a prospectus or other disclosure document to be lodged or registered.
Shareholders who are not an Eligible Retail Shareholder, Eligible Institutional Shareholder or Ineligible Institutional Shareholder are Ineligible Retail Shareholders and are not eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer.
Dispatch of Retail Offer Documents
The Company confirms that:
- the Company will today dispatch letters to Eligible Retail Shareholders and Ineligible Retail Shareholders in relation to the Retail Entitlement Offer; and
- Eligible Retail Shareholders may access the Retail Offer Booklet and apply online using the details contained in their personalised entitlement information online at the Automic Portal https://portal.automic.com.au/investor/home
A copy of the Retail Offer Booklet accompanies this announcement, together with copies of the letters to Eligible Retail Shareholders and Ineligible Retail Shareholders.
Retail Entitlement Offer Details
The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. Subject to the ASX Listing Rules and applicable law, the Company reserves the right to vary the timetable without notice.
Top-Up Facility
Eligible Retail Shareholders who take up their full entitlement may also apply for additional New Shares under the Top-Up Facility. The allotment and issuance of additional New Shares under the Top-Up Facility will be subject to compliance with the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules and all applicable laws and the availability of New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer. New Shares allocated under the Top-Up Facility will be allocated in accordance with the allocation policy outlined in the Retail Offer Booklet. The Company and the Lead Manager retain the flexibility to scale back applications for additional New Shares at their sole discretion. Further details will be included in the Retail Offer Booklet.
Further Information
Eligible Retail Shareholders should carefully read the Retail Offer Booklet before deciding whether to participate in the Retail Entitlement Offer.
Shareholders with questions should contact their stockbroker, solicitor, accountant, financial adviser or other professional adviser before making an investment decision.
If shareholders have any questions regarding the Retail Entitlement Offer, they should contact the Company's Share Registry on Company's Share Registry, Automic Pty Ltd, on +61 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (AEST).
Correction to Lead Manager Alignment Options
Jameson's ASX announcement dated 2 September 2026 incorrectly limited the scope of the Alignment Options to be issued to the Institutional Entitlement Offer only.
Jameson will issue 1 unlisted Alignment Option for every 5 New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer (comprising the Institutional Entitlement Offer and the Retail Entitlement Offer) and the subsequent Placement announced on 4 September 2026 (excluding those New Shares issued to King George Investments, M Resources, Tribeca Global Funds and Crocodile Capital Funds) to PAC Partners Securities Pty Ltd or at its direction at an exercise price of $0.053 per Alignment Option and with an exercise period of 3 years.
Jameson will update the Appendix 3B released on 2 September 2026 for Alignment Options to be issued in connection with the Institutional Entitlement Offer and Placement and will issue a separate Appendix 3B for Alignment Options to be issued in connection with the Retail Entitlement Offer once the results of the retail component are known.
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Jameson Resources Limited.
For further information please contact:
Michael Gray
Managing Director
E: michaelgray@jamesonresources.com.au
P: +61 417 736 461
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jameson Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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