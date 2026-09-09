Maiden Drilling Programme Commences at Vista Montana

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September 08, 2026
Culpeo Minerals Limited (Culpeo or the Company) (ASX: The initial four-hole, 2,000m diamond drilling programme will test the continuity and scale of the Lana Corina Project’s mineralised system which has already produced strong copper intersections including 454m at 0.96% CuEq1 from 90m and 257m at 1.10% CuEq from 170m2 .CPO, OTCQID: CPORF) is pleased to report that its maiden drilling programme has commenced at the Vista Montana Prospect, which lies within the Lana Corina Project (the Project), Chile.
The initial four-hole, 2,000m diamond drilling programme will test the continuity and scale of the Lana Corina Project’s mineralised system which has already produced strong copper intersections including 454m at 0.96% CuEq1 from 90m and 257m at 1.10% CuEq from 170m2 .
The Company has also commenced additional ground-geophysical surveys to assist drill targeting along Project’s prospective 3km-long structural corridor.
HIGHLIGHTS
- A 2,000m diamond drilling programme has commenced at the Vista Montana Prospect
- IP surveys have commenced at Lana Corina and Vista Montan to enhance drilltargeting
Culpeo Minerals’ Non-Executive Chair, Geoff McNamara commented:
“We are delighted to have commenced the maiden diamond drilling at Vista Montana which has the potential to materially expand the Lana Corina discovery and with the recently commenced IP survey, will help refine existing targets and potentially identify new targets along this highly prospective >3km structural corridor.”
VISTA MONTANA MAIDEN DIAMOND DRILLING PROGRAMME
The maiden diamond drill hole (CMVMD001) has commenced at the Vista Montana Prospect (Figure 1).
The initial four-hole, 2,000m diamond drilling programme is designed to test key targets within the interpreted mineralised corridor at Vista Montana. The programme will provide the first substantial assessment of a prospect characterised by a large, mineralised footprint and strong depth extension potential as evidenced by geochemistry and geophysical anomalies. The programme aims to evaluate the continuity, scale and overall prospectivity of this mineralising system.
The programme may be extended subject to geological observations and results from initial drilling
Figure 1: Drilling of CMVMD001 at Vista Montana
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This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals Limited licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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