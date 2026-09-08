Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GORO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GORO

Trading resumes in:

Company: Goldgroup Mining Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GORO

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 10:24:19 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/08/c6501.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Goldgroup MiningGORO:CCTSXV:GOROprecious metals investing
GORO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Brixton Metals Reports Consistent Silver Grades Across All 85 Holes from Maiden Tailings Drill Program at the Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Reports Consistent Silver Grades Across All 85 Holes from Maiden Tailings Drill Program at the Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report results from all 85 sonic drill holes completed in the 2026 maiden tailings characterization program at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the Cobalt silver mining camp of... Keep Reading...
Sirios Strengthens its Team with the Appointment of a Vice President, Projects

Sirios Strengthens its Team with the Appointment of a Vice President, Projects

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) (FSE: 377A) ("Sirios" or "the Company") announces the appointment of Daniel Deschênes, Eng., MBA, as Vice President, Projects. With extensive experience in project development and mining operations in Québec and internationally, Mr.... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Strengthens Technical, Engineering, and Business Development Team

Lahontan Strengthens Technical, Engineering, and Business Development Team

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has hired three new mining professionals to strengthen its management team as the Company continues to evolve from mine developer to mine builder. The Company is pleased to... Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR GOLD ADVANCES EXPLORATION TARGETS AND PROJECT GEOLOGY AT FENN-GIB

MAYFAIR GOLD ADVANCES EXPLORATION TARGETS AND PROJECT GEOLOGY AT FENN-GIB

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to report on its summer exploration program progress and mine geology advancement to further its operational readiness program. 2026 Summer Geology Program Highlights: Advanced... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Reports Strong First Results from 26,000 Metre San Francisco Drill Program

Goldgroup Reports Strong First Results from 26,000 Metre San Francisco Drill Program

High-grade intervals highlight project potential and support ongoing work toward a potential restart of the San Francisco Gold MineGoldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GORO) (NYSE American: GORO) (FSE: 55G) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results of the first six drillholes... Keep Reading...
Capital Tides 2026 Sets Sail September 10 with 26 Presenting Companies as Final Investor Seats Open

Capital Tides 2026 Sets Sail September 10 with 26 Presenting Companies as Final Investor Seats Open

Canada's only small-cap investor cruise departs Coal Harbour on Thursday, September 10 with a full presenting roster and a limited number of complimentary investor seats available by applicationWith the sailing now one week away, Investor.Events today invites qualified investors to claim the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

Black Dragon Chairman Confirms Significant Personal Investment in Share Buyback Initiative

Lexaria Announces Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $5.9 Million in Gross Proceeds

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

gold investing

Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Wilcorp Drill Results, Highlights Ring of Fire Developments

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Completes Rock Chip Sampling Program at its Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project; 53 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

QIMC Launches 78-Kilometre 2D Seismic Campaign Across Quebec and Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Districts

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Commences Drill Program at Smart Creek Project, Montana

energy investing

Alvopetro Expands Its Western Canadian Growth Platform with Mannville Heavy Oil Farm-In