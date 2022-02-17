Application based on the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM study in which Breyanzi showed significant and clinically meaningful improvements over salvage chemotherapy followed by high-dose chemotherapy plus autologous stem cell transplant, which has been the standard of care for more than 20 years U.S. FDA has assigned a target action date of June 24, 2022 Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug ...

