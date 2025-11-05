U.S. Bank Launches Split World Mastercard®

Split Card automatically converts purchases into plans with equal monthly payments, no interest or annual fee
Today, U.S. Bank [NYSE: USB] announced a new kind of credit card that enables automatic no-fee, no interest equal monthly payments on all purchases: the U.S. Bank Split™ World Mastercard ® .
Split Card introduces a new alternative to traditional Buy Now, Pay Later options – a single solution to manage multiple pay-over-time plans that is backed by a major bank, providing valuable consumer protections and the ability to build credit.
The Split Card can be used to shop in-store or online everywhere Mastercard is accepted, and every purchase is automatically split into a three-month payment plan with no interest or annual fee. Cardholders can also choose to extend payment plans to six or 12 months for larger purchases for a small, fixed monthly plan fee.
"Split Card meets the diverse needs of today's consumers who are seeking easy and transparent ways to fund purchases of all sizes," said Chris Roncari, head of product and experience for consumer and small business payments at U.S. Bank. "Split Card has elements of a typical card but is far from a typical credit card with its budgeting control and interest-free option. We expect Split Card will be a top choice for Gen Z consumers, and many others, who desire the broad scale usability, simplicity, and protections of a credit card but also need the financial consistency of equal monthly payments."
Here's how the Split Card works:
- Use the Split Card to shop anywhere Mastercard is accepted.
- All purchases are automatically split into a three-month payment plan, with no monthly fees and no interest.
- For large purchases of $100 or more, cardholders can also choose to extend the payment plan to six or 12 months for a small, fixed monthly plan fee.
- Cardholders can easily manage and track each purchase plan with a simple and transparent dashboard in the U.S. Bank Mobile App and online banking.
The Split Card has no APR or annual fee and comes with Mastercard World benefits including built-in travel, entertainment, shopping and protection benefits.
Split Card is the latest U.S. Bank product to provide installment plan repayment options. In 2021, U.S. Bank ExtendPay ® launched, providing consumer and business cardholders the ability to move eligible transactions to equal monthly payments. With Split Card, all purchases are automatically split into three equal monthly payments with no interest and no fees, eliminating any extra steps after each purchase.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $695 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about .
Disclosures: Loans and lines of credit are offered by U.S. Bank National Association. The creditor and issuer of the U.S. Bank Split™ World Mastercard ® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated, and the card is available to United States residents only. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.
