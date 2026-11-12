U.S. Bank Expands Nationwide Middle Market Banking Team to Accelerate Growth

Bank adding 60 roles across its Middle Market business, including in Florida, Texas and California

Snapshot: Key facts

  • U.S. Bank is adding 60 roles to its Middle Market banking team across the U.S., including in Florida, Texas and California.
  • The expansion deepens U.S. Bank support for companies with $50 million to $1 billion in annual revenue.
  • The U.S. Bank Middle Market team combines local relationships with an expanding range of capabilities, spanning lending, treasury management, payments, capital markets, foreign exchange, advisory and equity.

U.S. Bank today announced plans to build on its Middle Market banking presence, adding 60 roles in the coming months to support clients and deepen its capabilities. The expansion includes relationship managers, business development executives and specialized roles, with talent being added throughout the U.S., including in Texas, Florida and California.

The expansion builds on the strength of an established team that brings deep experience and local connections to companies with $50 million to $1 billion in annual revenue. The team is organized regionally, with market leaders across the country.

"Senior finance professionals want a banker who understands their business and their market – and a bank with the capabilities to support their ambitions," said Hassan Salem, head of Middle Market for the U.S. Bank Institutional Client Group. "Accelerating our Middle Market growth is a top priority for the bank, and we're excited about the opportunity ahead. We're adding experienced bankers across the country to deepen our support for clients and communities and increase market share, particularly in markets where U.S. Bank already has a strong presence."

Local relationships, national capabilities

Middle Market companies represent a significant part of the U.S. economy, with roughly 200,000 businesses nationwide accounting for about a third of U.S. private-sector GDP, according to the National Center for the Middle Market. The bank's investment in its Middle Market team comes as business leaders are increasingly focused on growth. The latest U.S. Bank CFO survey found that 71% of finance leaders nationwide are positive about their companies' financial prospects over the next three years, while revenue growth has risen to nearly match cost-cutting as a top priority.

The breadth of the bank's capabilities positions it well to meet those evolving needs, bringing together expertise across lending, treasury management, payments, capital markets and foreign exchange to deliver relevant ideas and solutions to clients. Additionally, the bank's recent acquisition of BTIG expands its advisory and equity capabilities, giving clients access to a broader set of expertise and solutions as their strategic and capital needs evolve.

"Being close to clients matters, but proximity alone isn't enough," Salem said. "Our opportunity is to pair strong local relationships with the full strength of U.S. Bank. That means understanding where our clients want to go, bringing them the right expertise, and executing for them every day."

Information on open roles is available at Careers at U.S. Bank .

About U.S. Bancorp

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The company's three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and its team of nearly 70,000 people invest their hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, U.S. Bancorp is deeply respected for its culture and long-term stewardship and admired for its diversified business mix and product capabilities. Learn more at usbank.com/about .

Todd Deutsch, U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
todd.deutsch@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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