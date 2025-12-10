U.S. Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 6.75 Percent

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced it has decreased its prime lending rate to 6.75 percent from 7.00 percent, effective tomorrow, December 11, 2025, at all U.S. Bank locations.
U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $695 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer servicing, including being named one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about .
