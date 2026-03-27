Technology MoU Signed with International AAM Producer Drawdown of EUR 1,050k of EIFO Loan Funds

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March 27, 2026
GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MoU") with a leading producer and supplier of active anode material ("AAM") to major global automotive OEMs and battery cell manufacturers for a Technology Licence Agreement which will enable Greenroc to coat and test Amitsoq spheronised purified graphite ("SPG") products and ultimately to produce coated SPG at Greenroc's planned full-scale production plant.
GreenRoc is also pleased to announce that it has drawn down a second tranche of loan funding amounting to €1,050,000 (circa £900k) from the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark ("EIFO") to cover operational costs related to the development of the Amitsoq Graphite Deposit and AAM pilot plant.
MoU for AAM Coating Technology
Since 2023, Greenroc has been in regular contact with a leading global industry group with a specialism in natural graphite-based anode materials ("Global Producer") regarding access to its leading technology for the coating of Amitsoq SPG. These discussions have now led to the signing of an MoU which provides a clear roadmap to the negotiation of binding agreements for the licensing of the technology.
The aim of the MoU is to set out the key terms of the agreements under which the Global Producer will provide Greenroc with access to market leading coating technology. Coating of spherical graphite is the third and final step in making AAM, and comes after spheronisation and purification.
Under the MoU, the parties have agreed to cooperate to settle the terms of a binding Work Consignment Agreement under which Greenroc will have its Amitsoq SPG coated and tested by the Global Producer in battery conditions to assess performance and provide data which Greenroc can then utilise in refining its products and approaching offtakers. The coating and testing will take place at the Global Producer's facilities.
The MoU also sets out the key terms, including payment terms, of a binding Technology Licence Agreement to follow the testing phase which will provide GreenRoc with long-term access to the Global Producer's market-leading coating technology so that the Company can incorporate a final coating stage within its full-scale commercial AAM plant.
EIFO Drawdown; Use of Funds
The funds have been drawn down pursuant to the convertible loan agreement between EIFO and GreenRoc announced by the Company on 22 October 2025 and will be utilised for the following aspects of the work programme:
Amitsoq Graphite Deposit
- Conducting pre-tests on a subsample from the 18t bulk sample collected underground at Amitsoq in fall 2025 (see announcement on 6 November 2025)
- Anticipated downpayment of drill contract
- Preparation of leaching tests on Amitsoq material, related to the Environmental Impact Assessment.
AAM Pilot Plant
- Hydrofluoric acid ("HF")-free purification optimisation test work
- Installation of power, wiring and other expenses in warehouse related to plant installation
- Payment of purification plant
- Acquisition of test instruments for QC on spherical graphite production.
EIFO Loan Facility
Details of the CLA with EIFO were set out in the Company's announcement of 22 October 2025. Following this drawdown, €3,301,825 of funds remain available via the loan, which is anticipated to be sufficient to cover the full 2026 work programme. The entirety of the 2026 work programme will include a Phase III drilling programme, processing of the full 18t bulk graphite ore sample and construction and operation of the AAM pilot plant in Denmark. It is also planned that the Amitsoq Mine Prefeasibility Study can be initiated by the end of the year.
Under the terms of the agreement, the EIFO loan is not repayable or convertible until five years from first drawdown, which is December 2030.
GreenRoc's CEO, Stefan Bernstein, commented:
"This MoU with a leading international AAM producer further strengthens our technological edge by aiming to provide GreeenRoc with access to market-leading coating technology, positioning GreenRoc at the forefront of sustainable anode material production. The support provided by the EIFO loan facility is instrumental in enabling us to execute our 2026 work programme and advance toward full-scale operations. I stress that all of this work can now take place without diluting existing shareholders thanks to EIFO".
*ENDS**
For further information, please contact:
Investor questions on this announcement
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GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc
Stefan Bernstein, CEO
+44 20 3950 0724
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)
Sandy Jamieson / Louise O'Driscoll
+44 20 7213 0880
Oberon (Broker)
Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock
+44 20 3179 5300
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market, financial and business conditions, competition for and availability of qualified staff and contractors, regulatory processes and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to finance, execute and implement future plans and programmes, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.
About GreenRoc
GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc is an AIM-quoted UK public company focused on developing the Amitsoq Graphite Project in Greenland into a producing mine to meet critical demand from Electric Vehicle ('EV') manufacturers in Europe and North America for new, high grade and conflict-free sources of graphite. Amitsoq is one of the highest-grade graphite deposits in the world with a combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred JORC Resource of 23.05 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 20.41% graphite, sufficient to sustain several decades of mining. GreenRoc received an Exploitation Licence from the Government of Greenland on 8 December 2025, valid for 30 years.
The plans for the Amitsoq Project include the construction of a facility to further process the mined graphite into active anode material - an indispensable component of Li-batteries - which plans have independently and positively evaluated to prefeasibility study stage.
GreenRoc has entered into a partnership with the Norwegian battery manufacturer Morrow Batteries to establish a regional supply chain. The Amitsoq Project has been designated a Strategic Project by the EU and in March 2025 it was also ESG-certified by Digbee™, an independent platform which provides sustainability assessments for the mining industry. In October 2025, GreenRoc signed a binding secured loan facility for EUR 5.2 million from the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark ("EIFO"), for the financing of the Company's work programme. In December 2025, GreenRoc, together with its consortium partners DTU and IPU, has been granted a sum of up to DKK 10,448,826 (ca £1.2m) for its project entitled "EU-Graphite: Building European production of graphite active anode material" ("EU-Graphite") from the Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Programme ("EUDP"), a Danish government funding programme.This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
GROC:LN
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