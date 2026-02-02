U.S. Bank Business Shield Visa® Card Offers Intro 0% APR for up to 18 Billing Cycles

New business credit card offers rewards and access to Spend Management platform to monitor, track, and control spending

U.S. Bank, a leading provider of payment services and solutions, today announced a new business credit card designed to help small business owners navigate fluctuations in finances and resources: the U.S. Bank Business Shield™ Visa® Card .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202080988/en/

The U.S. Bank Business Shield™ Visa® Card offers small business owners a new solution for navigating expected and unexpected expenses.

The U.S. Bank Business Shield™ Visa® Card offers small business owners a new solution for navigating expected and unexpected expenses.

This new business credit card offers a 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 billing cycles when applying at any U.S. Bank branch and 12 billing cycles when applying in digital channels – all with no annual fee. Plus, cardholders can enjoy a suite of benefits to help navigate the foreseen - and the unforeseen - needs of their small business.

"The Business Shield Visa card is designed to help business owners navigate the unpredictable financial and resource challenges that come with running a small business," said Anthony Merola, head of Bank Brand and Small Business Cards at U.S. Bank. "Featuring an industry-leading 0% extended introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers, and access to Spend Management, our expense management platform, this card is a transformative solution for both new and seasoned business owners looking to safeguard their business from the unexpected."

With Spend Management , part of the comprehensive suite of business solutions that is earning U.S. Bank accolades as best bank for small business owners , businesses can drive down costs, reduce manual work, and save time through the use of robust card controls, integrated accounting, intuitive receipt capture, and more – all within a single, easy-to-use dashboard.

The card – which has a sleek, translucent design – also offers:

  • Purchase Security: When you use your card, your purchases are protected if an item is stolen or damaged.
  • Extended Protection: Get an extra year on eligible warranties – automatically – when you use your card.
  • Rewards on prepaid travel: 5% cash back on air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Travel Center when you use your card.
  • Annual statement credit: $50 annual statement credit with $5,000 booked in the Travel Center when you use your card.
  • Pay over time: $0 fee ExtendPay® Plan annually, available after introductory APR period.
  • Additional protection benefits : zero fraud liability, auto rental collision insurance and cell phone protection.

To learn more about the Business Shield card, visit usbank.com/businessshield .

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $692 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about .

Disclosures:

The creditor and issuer of this card is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc., and the card is available to United States residents only.

Media Contact:
Tessa Bajema, U.S. Bank Public Affairs & Communications
tessa.bajema@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

u-s-bancorpusbnyse-usbfintech-investing
USB
The Conversation (0)
Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

The latest version improves performance, display rendering, battery life, and comfort, while offering innovative features with visionOS 26 and all-new spatial apps and Apple Immersive content Apple® today introduced Apple Vision Pro ™ with the powerful M5 chip that delivers a leap forward in... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

The new iPad Pro features the next generation of Apple silicon, with a big leap in AI performance, faster storage, and the game-changing capabilities of iPadOS 26 Apple® today introduced the new iPad Pro® featuring the incredibly powerful M5 chip. M5 unlocks the most advanced iPad® experience... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

With up to 3.5x more performance for AI workflows, faster storage, up to a phenomenal 24 hours of battery life, and macOS Tahoe, the 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even better Apple® today unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro®, featuring the incredibly powerful Apple M5 chip. With M5, the 14-inch... Keep Reading...
Apple debuts iPhone 17

Apple debuts iPhone 17

iPhone 17 features the innovative Center Stage front camera, a bigger and brighter new display with ProMotion, and the A19 chip for improved performance Apple® today announced iPhone® 17, featuring the new Center Stage® front camera that takes selfies to the next level; a powerful 48MP Fusion... Keep Reading...
Introducing iPhone Air, a powerful new iPhone with a breakthrough design

Introducing iPhone Air, a powerful new iPhone with a breakthrough design

iPhone Air features an impossibly thin and light design that is more durable than any previous model, with innovative camera experiences and remarkable all-day battery life Apple® today debuted the all-new iPhone Air™, the thinnest iPhone® ever made, with pro performance. iPhone Air features a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Project Update

BP Silver Initial Drilling Intersects Significant Mineralization Within Cosuño Lithocap

JZR Gold Reflects on a Year of Execution and Looks Ahead to a Transformational 2026

New Age Metals Releases Sustainability Report for 2024-2025

Related News

tungsten-investing

Project Update

silver-investing

BP Silver Initial Drilling Intersects Significant Mineralization Within Cosuño Lithocap

gold-investing

Randy Smallwood: The Case for Gold Streaming in Today's Price Environment

precious-metals-investing

JZR Gold Reflects on a Year of Execution and Looks Ahead to a Transformational 2026

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes District Control Strategy with Purchase Agreement for 582 Hectares of Land and Surface Rights over Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica Sand District, in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

precious-metals-investing

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium