U.S. Bank Avvance Expands Embedded Financing Network with Three New Integrated Partners

U.S. Bank today announced the addition of three new integrated partners to its Avvance point-of-sale lending platform, further accelerating the growth of its API-driven embedded financing solutions. KabelSync, Strictly, and United Credit, have launched Avvance as an embedded payment option within their platforms, enabling merchants to offer flexible financing at the point of need.
Avvance continues to focus on delivering seamless financing experiences for merchants and consumers in home improvement and elective medical segments—two industries where affordability and access are critical. Through robust APIs and low-code integration options, partners can now embed U.S. Bank's trusted lending capabilities directly into their workflows, creating frictionless experiences for customers.
"Avvance is built to help our partners grow by meeting consumers where they are—at the point of decision," said Rob Seidman, head of U.S. Bank Avvance and Point-of-Sale Lending. "With these new integrations, we're expanding choice and flexibility for merchants and consumers alike, while reinforcing our commitment to home improvement and elective medical financing."
Among the new clients using Avvance to meet merchants needs is Strictly, which offers an API-first payment orchestration platform designed for speed, compliance, and scalability.
"It's not only our intention to please and satisfy our customers, it's our intention to amaze them," said Orlando Alvarez, Founder and CEO of Strictly. "Avvance fits perfectly into that vision, giving our merchants a powerful financing option that drives conversion and customer satisfaction."
Learn more about U.S. Bank Avvance at www.avvance.com .
