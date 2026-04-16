2026 Mosseau Discovery Drill Plan: Pursue the Discovery Hole

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 16, 2026 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its geological team has now been able to define fifty (50) drill targets along the 32-kilometre length of the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor (KRMC) within its 100% controlled, now combined MosseauLaBelle property in the Urban Barry Belt, Quebec (Figures 6, Figure 7). Harvest Gold has prioritized twenty (20) targets for its planned 2026 drill program in the central part of the Mosseau property (Figure 5).
Eleven (11) of those twenty (20) priority targets are along a two-kilometre stretch of a critical magnetic high feature (see Figures 4,3,2). At least eight of those holes will be within 500 meters of the Discovery hole, which assayed 105 grams over 1.15 metres (MO-25-05) as announced on February 11, 2026 of this year." (Figure 1).
Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold, states: "Last year, in our maiden drill program, we drilled twenty-one exploratory holes over approximately 9 kilometres of the Mosseau property. Since then, we have acquired 24 claims and now fully control the Mosseau/LaBelle property, which includes the entirety of the 32 kilometre long Kiask River Mineralized Corridor. This year, after analyzing 2025 drill results, revisiting historical data bases and adding new geochemistry and prospecting results, we have 50 defined drill targets along the 32 kilometres, but will focus on 20 holes emanating from our 2025 Discovery Hole."
The most significant exploration results of the program were obtained in the central area along the KMRC, which had seen very limited historical exploration. Drilling in this area confirmed the presence of a continuous gold-bearing corridor and returned high-grade mineralization, including an intersection of 105.0 g/t Au over 1.15 metres which included visible gold, 4.3 g/t Ag and 464 ppm Cu, occurring between 120.9 m and 122.5 m down the hole in DDH 25-25.
This interval occurs within a broader halo of lower-grade mineralization and is supported by several additional intercepts along strike that demonstrate both continuity and scale, including 0.50 g/t Au over 16.35 metres (MO-25-026) and 0.76 g/t Au over 5.85 metres (MO-25-027), 0.22 g/t Au over 16.0 metres (MO-25-028). Collectively, the drilling defines a mineralized corridor up to 16 metres wide, traced over approximately three kilometres and tested only to shallow depths of roughly 100 metres. The system remains open in all directions and represents a compelling exploration target for future work.
Figure 1: Geology - 8 Proposed drill targets along the KRMC (1 km)
Click Image To View Full SizeFigure 2: Geology - 11 Proposed drill targets along the KRMC (3 km)
Figure 3: Magnetics - 11 Proposed drill targets along the KRMC (3 km)
Figure 4: Soil Geochem - 11 Proposed drill targets along the KRMC (3 km)
Figure 5: Geology - 20 Priority drill targets in Central area. Length of the KRMC (6 km)
Figure 6: Geology – Mosseau- /LaBelle - 50 Proposed drill holes. Length of the KRMC (32 km)
Figure 7: Claims - KRMC traced for 32 km across the Mosseau /LaBelle properties
Sampling, QAQC, and Laboratory Analysis Summary
All core logging and sampling completed by Harvest Gold as part of its diamond drilling program or prospecting program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which include the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Mosseau were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of Harvest Gold.
Grab samples reported in this news release were collected by company personnel in accordance with industry standard practices. Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the underlying mineralization.
The historical drilling results disclosed herein were completed by previous operators and have not been independently verified by the Company. While the Company considers these historical results to be relevant and reliable for exploration purposes, readers are cautioned that a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify the data. Accordingly, the Company is treating these results as historical in nature. Verification of historical data, including confirmation drilling, may be required before the information can be relied upon for economic or resource estimation purposes.
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 401 claims covering 21,372.81 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit.
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the LaBelle Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation
For more information please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.