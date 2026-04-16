Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

(TheNewswire)
April 16th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka - Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce Tyler Burpee has joined the Steadright Advisory Committee and to provide an update on the Copper Valley acquisition through NSM Capital Sarl in Morocco.
Advisory Committee Appointment
The Board of Steadright is pleased to have Mr. Burpee join its Advisory Committee. He is CEO of Catalyst Mines Inc., a private company which is advancing the Amasine cobalt-nickel-chromium project in Morocco's Siroua Massif.
Tyler is also Principal of Fallon Capital Inc., a Canadian capital markets advisory firm focused on junior mining and critical minerals. He brings deep experience in resource deal origination, flow-through financing, and cross-jurisdictional project development spanning Canada, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States.
Copper Valley
As outlined in the January 8th, 2026 press release, Steadright entered into a mineral claim purchase agreement with EMTF in Morocco for exploration permit No. 3842143 covering a historic Copper-Lead-Silver project known as "Copper Valley". The Project has been incorporated within NSM Capital Sarl, with Steadright Critical Minerals owning 75% of the shares with an option to own up to 80%. Critical Foundation Metals Inc. is a 25% shareholder of NSM Capital. The CSE has determined that the Copper Valley project does not appear to constitute a Major Acquisition as defined by the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the agreement for four million shares of Steadright Critical Minerals to EMTF and one million shares to Critical Foundation Metals Inc. is now being transacted.
The Copper Valley project lies within a mining-friendly jurisdiction, with Morocco open for business for responsible mineral development. The area benefits from existing roadway access that enables the cost-effective mobilization of crews and equipment, significantly reducing the need for new road construction. This existing infrastructure, coupled with proximity to services and supportive local communities, provides a practical foundation for efficient exploration.
Options Granted and Cancelled
The Board of Directors approved and authorized the granting of 1,675,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain consultants and service providers under the Company's stock option plan and cancelled 420,000 options of former Officers.
Each Option shall be granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan, as amended with an exercise price set of 0.25 cents CAN for 5 Years ending on April 15th, 2031 and is subject to all required regulatory approvals.
Steadright CEO, Matt Lewis, states, "Steadright is quite happy that Tyler Burpee is joining our Advisory Committee. Tyler is a very skilled and thoughtful mining player who has spent years getting things accomplished in Morocco. Steadright had a very deep bench in both Canada and Morocco to draw from, but it now is even stronger."
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals INC.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, along with the Copper Valey Project. Steadright has also has a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
Website and Investor Presentation: www.steadright.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful exploration and development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
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