Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

(TheNewswire)

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc.

   

April 16th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka - Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce Tyler Burpee has joined the Steadright Advisory Committee and to provide an update on the Copper Valley acquisition through NSM Capital Sarl in Morocco.

 

Advisory Committee Appointment

 

The Board of Steadright is pleased to have Mr. Burpee join its Advisory Committee. He is CEO of Catalyst Mines Inc., a private company which is advancing the Amasine cobalt-nickel-chromium project in Morocco's Siroua Massif.


Tyler is also Principal of Fallon Capital Inc., a Canadian capital markets advisory firm focused on junior mining and critical minerals. He brings deep experience in resource deal origination, flow-through financing, and cross-jurisdictional project development spanning Canada, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States.

 

Copper Valley

 

As outlined in the January 8th, 2026 press release, Steadright entered into a mineral claim purchase agreement with EMTF in Morocco for exploration permit No. 3842143 covering a historic Copper-Lead-Silver project known as "Copper Valley". The Project has been incorporated within NSM Capital Sarl, with Steadright Critical Minerals owning 75% of the shares with an option to own up to 80%. Critical Foundation Metals Inc. is a 25% shareholder of NSM Capital. The CSE has determined that the Copper Valley project does not appear to constitute a Major Acquisition as defined by the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the agreement for four million shares of Steadright Critical Minerals to EMTF and one million shares to Critical Foundation Metals Inc. is now being transacted.

The Copper Valley project lies within a mining-friendly jurisdiction, with Morocco open for business for responsible mineral development. The area benefits from existing roadway access that enables the cost-effective mobilization of crews and equipment, significantly reducing the need for new road construction. This existing infrastructure, coupled with proximity to services and supportive local communities, provides a practical foundation for efficient exploration.

Options Granted and Cancelled

 

The Board of Directors approved and authorized the granting of 1,675,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain consultants and service providers under the Company's stock option plan and cancelled 420,000 options of former Officers.

 

Each Option shall be granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan, as amended with an exercise price set of 0.25 cents CAN for 5 Years ending on April 15th, 2031 and is subject to all required regulatory approvals.

 

Steadright CEO, Matt Lewis, states, "Steadright is quite happy that Tyler Burpee is joining our Advisory Committee. Tyler is a very skilled and thoughtful mining player who has spent years getting things accomplished in Morocco. Steadright had a very deep bench in both Canada and Morocco to draw from, but it now is even stronger."

  

ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals INC.

 

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium  Project, along with the Copper Valey Project. Steadright has also has a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.

 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Matt Lewis

CEO & Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Email: enquires@steadright.ca

 

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

Website and Investor Presentation: www.steadright.ca

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or ‎achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-‎looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no ‎certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful ‎exploration and ‎development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to ‎the actual results of exploration and ‎development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of ‎future financing on ‎acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; ‎general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions ‎and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; ‎commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; ‎competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks ‎inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory ‎approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting ‎Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key ‎individuals.

 

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the ‎securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United ‎States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and ‎may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons ‎unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an ‎exemption from such registration is available.‎

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Steadright Critical MineralsSCM:CCcse:scmbase metals investing
SCM:CC
Steadright Critical Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Steadright Critical Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM)

Steadright Critical Minerals

Advancing high-grade mineral assets in Morocco with near-term cash flow and growth potential

Advancing high-grade mineral assets in Morocco with near-term cash flow and growth potential Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Intersects 1.1kg/t AgEq over 3.1m, Continues Identifying Widespread Polymetallic Mineralization While Expanding the Dip Length of the System Approximately 260m from Surface

Metalsource Mining Intersects 1.1kg/t AgEq over 3.1m, Continues Identifying Widespread Polymetallic Mineralization While Expanding the Dip Length of the System Approximately 260m from Surface

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") is pleased to announce recently received assay results from ongoing exploration drilling at the Silver Hill Project, located approximately 15km south of Lexington, NC. Drill hole SH26-08... Keep Reading...
Positive assay results at Golden Eye point to growth in Indicated Resources

Positive assay results at Golden Eye point to growth in Indicated Resources

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada HIGHLIGHTS: Infill drilling at Golden Eye has returned high-grade gold intervals of up to 105.5g/t AuEq over 1.0m, alongside copper grades of up to 11.9% Cu over 0.8m Results reported today reconcile well against the block model and confirm continuity of... Keep Reading...
Los Andes Copper Satisfies Remaining Obligations Under US$5 Million Convertible Debenture

Los Andes Copper Satisfies Remaining Obligations Under US$5 Million Convertible Debenture

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA,OTC:LSANF) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces, further to its news release dated March 18, 2026, that the Company has issued an aggregate of 80,071 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of CAD$10.82 per Common Share... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Advances Seagull Project Targeting Natural Hydrogen, Helium and PGE Mineralization and Engages Chibougamau Drilling

Anteros Metals Advances Seagull Project Targeting Natural Hydrogen, Helium and PGE Mineralization and Engages Chibougamau Drilling

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the advancement of its Seagull Property in northwestern Ontario, targeting natural hydrogen, helium and platinum group element (PGE) mineralization within a large-scale mafic–ultramafic intrusive system. The... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Accelerates Phase 2 Exploration at La Union Following New Gold Discovery

Questcorp Mining Accelerates Phase 2 Exploration at La Union Following New Gold Discovery

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to provide an update on its Phase 2 exploration program at the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico, as the Company builds on the momentum of its recent sediment-hosted gold discovery at... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Steadright Critical Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Steadright Critical Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Total Metals Acquires 100% Interest in the High-Grade Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property from Frontier Energy Limited

Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

Metalsource Mining Intersects 1.1kg/t AgEq over 3.1m, Continues Identifying Widespread Polymetallic Mineralization While Expanding the Dip Length of the System Approximately 260m from Surface

Related News

gold investing

Total Metals Acquires 100% Interest in the High-Grade Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property from Frontier Energy Limited

energy investing

Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

gold investing

Strategic Agreement Executed for Goldfields Drill & Blast Open Pit Mining Services

energy investing

Completion of Placement

precious metals investing

Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

precious metals investing

AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with Brightstar