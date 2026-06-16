U.S. Bancorp Names Brian Mauney Head of Investor Relations

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), parent company of U.S. Bank, announced today that Brian Mauney will join the company as head of Investor Relations. He will be based in New York and will lead the company's investor relations strategy, with a focus on strengthening how U.S. Bancorp communicates its long-term growth strategy and financial performance to the investment community.
In this role, Mauney will serve as a key advisor to executive leadership, providing insight into investor sentiment and market trends. He will oversee relationships with institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other stakeholders.
"Clear, consistent communication with investors is critical as we operate in a complex environment," said John Stern, U.S. Bancorp vice chair and chief financial officer. "Brian brings a strong combination of experience and perspective, and he will play an important role in ensuring our commitment to transparency and serving the needs of our investors."
Mauney brings more than 25 years of financial services experience spanning investor relations, equity research, investment banking and corporate strategy. Most recently, he served as head of investor relations at KeyCorp, where he strengthened engagement with the investment community, enhanced relationships with rating agencies and advanced external messaging.
Prior to that, he served as deputy director of investor relations at BNY Mellon, where he led expanded investor outreach and modernized disclosures. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Citigroup. He began his career in equity research and investment banking.
Mauney holds a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Pennsylvania.
About U.S. Bank
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616610244/en/
Investors: Angie Jeyaraj, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
angie.jeyaraj@usbank.com
Media: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Communications
jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com