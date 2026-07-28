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July 27, 2026
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Trading Halt
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09 February
Kinetiko Energy
Developing South Africa’s largest onshore natural gas resource solution for South Africa’s energy crisis. Keep Reading...
13 July
KKO Transition to a Gas Producer - Investor Presentation
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced KKO Transition to a Gas Producer - Investor PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
01 July
Kinetiko Adopts Field Development Plan
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Adopts Field Development PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 April
Kinetiko Launches Rolling Cluster Development Strategy
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Launches Rolling Cluster Development StrategyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 July
Oil Prices Breach US$100 as Middle East Conflict Escalates
Global oil benchmarks pushed past the psychologically significant US$100 per barrel mark on Thursday (July 23), as reports of new tanker attacks in the Red Sea and a sharp escalation in the Iran conflict rattled energy markets.Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped about 7 percent to... Keep Reading...
23 July
Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche
Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today, that due to strong investor demand, it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering to $2.0 million (the "Financing") and the successful... Keep Reading...
20 July
QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation
Multiple Percent-Level Hydrogen Readings and a Consistently Clean, Near-Zero Methane Gas Signature Across Four Drill Holes at Two Drill Centres 15 Kilometres Apart Support QIMC's District-Scale Natural Hydrogen Energy ModelPeak mud-gas reading of 24.3% H₂ recorded at 707 metres in DDH-26-04 -... Keep Reading...
13 July
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1.5 million (the... Keep Reading...
09 July
New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform
Technical Review from KBR Highlights the Advantages of Syntholene's Geothermally Integrated Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cells for Step Change Reduction in Hydrogen Cost
Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today an independent technical and economic review evaluating Syntholene's geothermal-integrated hydrogen production platform and its potential application to low-carbon fuels, including... Keep Reading...
06 July
Alvopetro Announces June Sales Volumes, an Operational Update and Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing Update
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces June sales volumes of 2,990 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, June sales averaged 2,834 boepd, including natural gas sales of 16.0 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 172 bopd and oil... Keep Reading...
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