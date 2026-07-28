Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Trading Halt

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Kinetiko Energy (ASX:KKO)

Kinetiko Energy

Developing South Africa’s largest onshore natural gas resource solution for South Africa’s energy crisis. Keep Reading...
KKO Transition to a Gas Producer - Investor Presentation

KKO Transition to a Gas Producer - Investor Presentation

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced KKO Transition to a Gas Producer - Investor PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Kinetiko Adopts Field Development Plan

Kinetiko Adopts Field Development Plan

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Adopts Field Development PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Kinetiko Launches Rolling Cluster Development Strategy

Kinetiko Launches Rolling Cluster Development Strategy

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Launches Rolling Cluster Development StrategyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Four oil barrels on a grid floor with pumpjacks and a fluctuating stock chart in the background.

Oil Prices Breach US$100 as Middle East Conflict Escalates

Global oil benchmarks pushed past the psychologically significant US$100 per barrel mark on Thursday (July 23), as reports of new tanker attacks in the Red Sea and a sharp escalation in the Iran conflict rattled energy markets.Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped about 7 percent to... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today, that due to strong investor demand, it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering to $2.0 million (the "Financing") and the successful... Keep Reading...
QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation

QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation

Multiple Percent-Level Hydrogen Readings and a Consistently Clean, Near-Zero Methane Gas Signature Across Four Drill Holes at Two Drill Centres 15 Kilometres Apart Support QIMC's District-Scale Natural Hydrogen Energy ModelPeak mud-gas reading of 24.3% H₂ recorded at 707 metres in DDH-26-04 -... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1.5 million (the... Keep Reading...
New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

Technical Review from KBR Highlights the Advantages of Syntholene's Geothermally Integrated Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cells for Step Change Reduction in Hydrogen Cost

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today an independent technical and economic review evaluating Syntholene's geothermal-integrated hydrogen production platform and its potential application to low-carbon fuels, including... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces June Sales Volumes, an Operational Update and Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing Update

Alvopetro Announces June Sales Volumes, an Operational Update and Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces June sales volumes of 2,990 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, June sales averaged 2,834 boepd, including natural gas sales of 16.0 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 172 bopd and oil... Keep Reading...

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Kinetiko Energy
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Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

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