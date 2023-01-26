TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Bradda Head Lithium Limited Opens the Market

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CENTURY LITHIUM CORP. ("LCE ")
[formerly CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP ")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by Directors of the Company on January 20, 2023 , the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, January 30, 2023 , the common shares of Century Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cypress Development Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited  shares with no par value of which


147,458,136  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil  shares



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

LCE                      ( New )

CUSIP Number:

156615106           ( New )

________________________________________

DFR GOLD INC. ("DFR ")
[formerly DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. ("DFR ")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Directors of the Company on December 6, 2022 , the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 30, 2023 , the common shares of DFR Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Diamond Fields Resources Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited  shares with no par value of which


181,670,852  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

DFR                       ( Unchanged )

CUSIP Number:

25241H108            ( New )

________________________________________

WITTERING CAPITAL CORP. ("WITT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 9, 2023 , the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated January 6, 2023 , has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 30, 2023 , trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

23/01/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

10,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 5, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 5, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 9, 2021 .

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the balance of 1% gross overriding royalty on commercial production from the TLC Lithium Project located in Nye County, Nevada .


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

950,000 Common Shares

N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 24, 2023

________________________________________

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length amended option agreement whereby the annual advance royalty payments on the Company's Jersey property located in British Columbia are reduced from $50,000 to $26,000 .


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

500,000 Common Shares

N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 18, 2023

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed amendment of Promissory Note Bridge Loan Facility dated October 18, 2022 (the "Advance") to Auramet International, Inc. (the "Lender"), whereby the new maturity date is extended until March 3, 2023 . In connection with the extension of the maturity, the Company is required to pay the Lender US$154,651 extension fee and the interest rate is increased to 1.25% per month commencing January 19, 2023 .

Furthermore, the Exchange has approved the issuance of 200,000 bonus warrants to the Lender, each exercisable into one common share at $1.94 per share for a period of one year from issuance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2023 .

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's Amended and Restated Dividend Reinvestment and Cash Purchase Plan (the "DRIP"). The Company has reserved 402,767 common shares ("Shares") under the DRIP.

The Company will determine on or before each distribution record date the amount of equity, if any, that will be made available under the DRIP on the distribution payment date to which such record date relates.

The DRIP provides eligible shareholders with the opportunity to reinvest the dividends they are entitled to in Shares of the Company, to be issued from treasury.  The price of Shares purchased with reinvested distributions will be at a 3% discount to the volume-weighted average closing price of the Shares for the 5 trading days immediately preceding the date of distribution declared by the Company (the "5-Day VWAP").

The DRIP also permits eligible shareholders to purchase additional Shares by way of an additional cash payment (the "Option").  The purchase price per Share under the Option will be at the 5-Day VWAP. No participant may make optional cash purchases in excess of $10,000 in one financial year. The aggregate number of Shares purchased pursuant to the Option is subject to a maximum of 2% of the total number of outstanding shares at the commencement of such financial year.

For more information, refer to the Company's press release dated January 13, 2023 and the Company's other press releases announcing distributions.

________________________________________

FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("FEX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment and Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and term extension of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

12,500,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 12, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 12, 2024



Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.175

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,000,000 shares with 12,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 12, 2021 .

________________________________________

FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second amendment of the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in the Griffon gold project (the "Amendment") located in White Pine county , Nevada between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the payment terms have been amended to eliminate the requirement for the Company to pay US$75,000 in cash to the Optionor on December 16, 2022 and will make the following consideration to the Optionor.


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)





CONSIDERATION

N.A.

1,000,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share.

N.A.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 19, 2023 .

________________________________________

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 12, 2022 and January 5, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

20,032,682 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.425 per share



Warrants:

10,016,34 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,016,34 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.60 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

90 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

66,025

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

4

595,600


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$234,437.56

N/A

545,391 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .60 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 22 , 2022 and January 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [ Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. ("KNG ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mining Exploration Contract and Rights Assignment Promise Agreement (MSA Agreement) dated November 14, 2022 , and November 25, 2022 , and a Promise Contract to enter into Mining Exploration Contracts and Promise to Assign Mining Concession Rights (Ramos Agreement) dated November 25, 2022 , whereby Leona Silver Exploraciones S.A. de C.V. (a subsidiary of the Company) may acquire a 100% interest in 13 mineral claims comprising the Las Colorados Project in Chihuahua, Mexico by making cash payments totaling US$2,140,000 over a 7 year period.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated September 29, 2022 , December 1, 2022 , and January 26, 2023 .

________________________________________

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 24, 2023 , it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,684,381 public float shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from February 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024 . Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by CIBC World Markets Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 26, 2023 .

________________________________________

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST , January 26, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

T2 METALS CORP. ("TWO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022 :

Flow-through Units



Number of Shares:

1,820,678 flow-through-shares



Purchase Price:

$0.36  per share



Warrants:

1,820,678 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,820,678 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.45 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration clause





Non-flow-through Units



Number of Shares:

1,269,800 non-flow-through-shares



Purchase Price:

$0.29  per share



Warrants:

634,900 share purchase warrants to purchase 634,900 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.45 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees:

14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

277,800 flow-through shares and 200,000 non-flow-through shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

27,778 flow-through shares


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$33,002.00

N/A

91,672

Each finder's warrant is non-transferable, and each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.29 per share for a period of three years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company issued news releases on December 28, 2022 and January 25 , 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:57 p.m. PST, January 25, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 25, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, January 26, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Canada NickelTSXV:CNCBase Metals Investing
CNC:CA
TSXV:CNC

Canada Nickel


Canada Nickel Confirms Major Discovery at Reid, Provides Financing Update

Canada Nickel Confirms Major Discovery at Reid, Provides Financing Update

Highlights
  • All 16 holes at Reid intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralization
    with 6 holes in Central Core Area intersecting higher grades
  • Holes REI22-14 and REI22-16 confirm mineralization of over 500 metres width – approximately 50% wider than Crawford Main Zone and more than 100% wider than Crawford East Zone
  • Reid geophysical target footprint of 3.9 km 2 , is more than two times larger than
    the 1.6 km 2 footprint of the flagship Crawford Nickel Project resource

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced an exploration update for its Reid Property located within 16 km of the Crawford Nickel discovery which has now been successfully targeted by all 16 drillholes.

Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel Company, said "Today's results confirm Reid as a major discovery with a target footprint larger than our flagship Crawford discovery and a mineralized core that is 50% wider than our Crawford Main Zone. Grades and mineralization are consistent with what the Company has observed at the Company's East Zone deposit. The success of this initial drilling, targeted solely with our team's proprietary approach using provincial geophysical data, highlights the significant potential of our total regional land package with over 42 km 2 of target geophysical footprint which is more than 20 times larger than our flagship Crawford project."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

Highlights

  • Provides potential for near-term open pit production from near-surface high grade mineralization at Texmont.
  • High grade potential of regional package already demonstrated at multiple properties – Texmont, Sothman, Bannockburn . Mineralization outcrops at all three properties
    • Texmont – Historic resource 1 of 3.2 million tonnes of 0.9% nickel hosted within bulk tonnage target.
    • Sothman – Historic resource 2 of 190,000 tons grading 1.24% nickel
    • Bannockburn – Historic drilling with multiples intervals greater than 2%
  • Crawford PGM zone results include two holes with core length of 30 metres of 1.82 g/t palladium + platinum and 15.0 metres of 1.88 g/t platinum + palladium

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Texmont property situated between the Company's Deloro and Sothman properties south of Timmins, Ontario . The Company is also reporting results from the first four holes at Texmont and first five holes targeting higher grade mineralization at Sothman.  All nine holes have assays pending.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Deutsche Bank Securities Inc ("Deutsche Bank") and Scotiabank as financial advisors for the equity component of the project financing for the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford").

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"As we move into the next phase of advancing Crawford towards production, we are pleased to engage two of the world's leading investment banks with a broad base of mining and industrial expertise, Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank, to advise the Company on alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing for Crawford," said Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel. "We are also pleased to announce that our team has completed another significant permitting milestone on the critical path towards production, by filing the detailed project description with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada earlier this week. We continue to target receipt of permits by mid-2025 with construction to immediately follow."

Advisory

The Company has been engaged in discussions with a number of strategic and industry participants over the past 18 months. With the upcoming completion of the feasibility study, the Company is turning its focus towards project financing and permitting activities to ensure that the Company has its financing package in place well in advance of the receipt of project permits which are targeted to be received by mid-2025. Deutsche Bank and Scotiabank will assist the company with the evaluation of strategic and financial alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing. The financial advisors will also assist the Company in providing defense advisory and planning. In addition, the Company is engaged in discussions with multiple groups and expects to appoint an advisor for the debt portion of the project financing in early 2023.

Filing of Detailed Project Description

Following Canada Nickel's August 2022 submission of the Initial Project Description, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) conducted a round of consultation with Indigenous communities, the public, and various federal and provincial authorities before supplying Canada Nickel with the Summary of Issues in September. After reviewing the Summary of Issues, Canada Nickel is pleased to announce the filing of the Detailed Project Description (DPD) and the Response to the Summary of Issues, a significant step in progressing the federal Impact Assessment Process for the Crawford Project.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-appoints-financial-advisors-reaches-next-permitting-milestone-301704045.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c5472.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Highlights

  • Additional assay results confirm scale of discovery at Reid
  • Higher grade interval at Reid – REI22-07 325 metres of 0.29% nickel including 81 metres of 0.35% nickel
  • New discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced positive drilling results from its ongoing regional exploration drilling campaign at its Reid and Sothman properties.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Highlights

  • Initial phases of pilot plant testing successfully completed
  • Testing confirms significant improvements in both recovery and product quality from updated magnetite circuit
    • 18% improvement in iron recovery and 15% improvement in chromium recovery
    • 16% improvement in iron grade to 55%
  • Discussions underway with multiple stainless and ferroalloy producers on downstream processing partnership

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results from initial phases of pilot plant testing on 34 tonnes of material from the Company's Crawford Nickel Project with the major focus on testing an updated magnetite recovery circuit and generation of both nickel and magnetite concentrates for further downstream testing.  While the Crawford Nickel Project is primarily a nickel development project, it can produce value-generating by-products including cobalt, palladium, and platinum contained in the nickel concentrates, and iron and chromium contained in the magnetite concentrate expected to be produced from Crawford.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp.: Invitation to VRIC Booth 135

Getchell Gold Corp.: Invitation to VRIC Booth 135

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023. All attending investors are cordially invited to visit the Getchell Gold team at Booth #135.

Notable VRIC keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ).  Third-party laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 148 mgl. 1

The flow test confirmed high lithium concentrations ranging from 77 to 148 mg/l within 3 zones targeted for future development within the Duperow beds ( Figure 2 ).
The Wymark C zone tested 147 to 148 mg/l from a 11.6 m thick zone with average porosity of 10.4%.
The Wymark E zone tested 101 to 106 mg/l from a 4.9 m thick zone with average porosity of 12.7%.
The Wymark B zone tested 77 mg/l from a 16.9m thick zone with average porosity of 13.8%.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Power Nickel Retains Karbon-X to Offset their 2023 Drill Program of up to 40,000 metres, with Voluntary Carbon Offsets

Power Nickel Retains Karbon-X to Offset their 2023 Drill Program of up to 40,000 metres, with Voluntary Carbon Offsets

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) announced today that the company has retained Karbon-X Corp (OTCQB:KARX) to retire 159 high quality Verra VCU carbon offsets, in the name of Power Nickel Inc. These 159 carbon offsets will counteract 159 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emitted by the burning of 60,000 litres of diesel in their exploratory drilling operations and represents Power Nickel's commitment to offsetting their drilling program in the years to come

"These offsets will neutralize the Diesel fuel we will use to drill approximately 40,000 metres of drilling. It symbolizes our goal of creating the world's first carbon neutral Nickel mine at our Nisk Project in Nemaska Quebec. Karbon X and it's DrillGreen.ca initiative makes a lot of sense to us. Miners are amongst the most environmentally friendly people I know and we need to start showing the world we can and will find responsible ways to find the materials needed to power the greening of our economy. This is a modest first step for us and I would hope other miners will follow our lead" said Power Nickel CEO, Terry Lynch.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Wealth Minerals Ltd. ("Wealth") whereby the Company will sell to Wealth 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Electric Royalties Ltd. (each, an "ELEC Share") for a purchase price of $0.25 per ELEC Share for the aggregate amount of $500,000 cash (the "Transaction"), subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

As Wealth holds more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (and is a Non-Arm's Length Party (as defined in TSXV policies)), the Transaction constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, as at the time the Share Purchase Agreement was entered into neither the fair market value of the ELEC Shares, nor the fair market value of the consideration to be provided by Wealth for same, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company also notes that the ELEC Shares to be sold to Wealth will be under a contractual restriction on resale until March 2, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES INC. ("CHN.H")
[Formerly China Education Resources Inc.  ("CHN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant permitting progress related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. The United States Forest Service ("USFS") has informed the Company that it intends to publish a draft Decision Memorandum ("DN") and Finding of No Significant Impacts ("FONSI") for Barksdale's proposed seven-year exploration drilling program at its Sunnyside project in Arizona on January 25, 2023. This is a major milestone for Barksdale and allows the USFS to initiate the final step of the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") permitting process which will culminate with the approval of Barksdale's Plan of Operations ("PoO").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

