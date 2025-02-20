Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trulieve to Open Dispensary in Columbus, Ohio

New Franklin County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, February 21 st

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new dispensary in Columbus, Ohio .

Trulieve's new Columbus dispensary, located at 601 South High Street, will be open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

The new Trulieve Columbus South High Street will host a grand opening celebration Friday, February 21 , featuring specials and promotional giveaways.

"We are excited to open our fifth dispensary in Ohio ," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We are proud to serve downtown Columbus and German Village with Trulieve's high-quality, affordable products and elite customer experience."

The new dispensary, located at 601 South High Street, will be open 8 a.m. 9 p.m. , seven days a week, offering walk-in and express pickup service. Trulieve also operates dispensaries at the following locations in Ohio :

  • 4370 Tonawanda Trail , Beavercreek
  • 2950 N. High Street, Columbus
  • 8295 Sancus Blvd, Westerville
  • 3674 Maple Avenue, Zanesville

Trulieve dispensaries offer customers a wide assortment of cannabis products featuring popular brands and accessible form factors including capsules, edibles, flower, tinctures and topicals.

For more information on store activations and locations in Ohio , please visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/ohio .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-dispensary-in-columbus-ohio-302380894.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/20/c7994.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Middleburg, Florida

New Clay County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, February 14 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Middleburg, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cannabis leaves, US flag.

Cannabis Round-Up: Banking Reform and Rescheduling De-Prioritized as Trump Takes Office

As a new year began, the cannabis industry saw a range of impactful events in January.

Legal obstacles continued to impede progress on a once-promising attempt to reschedule cannabis in the US, and President Donald Trump's leadership choices for key agencies are diminishing hopes it can be accomplished.

Meanwhile, cannabis banking reform won't be discussed at Wednesday's (February 5) meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy, and Congress seems in no rush to address it.

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Global (BP8:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Palm Coast, Florida

New Flagler County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, January 31 st

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Palm Coast, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×