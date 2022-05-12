Record revenue of $318.3 million up 64% year over year and 4% sequentially First quarter 2022 cash flow from operations of $45.1 million and cash balance of $267 million Industry leading U.S. retail network of 162 dispensaries, supported by over 4.0 million square feet of cultivation and processing capacity, up 95% and 93% year over year, respectively, as of March 31, 2022 Trulieve Cannabis Corp. , a leading and ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX