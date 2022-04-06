Third dispensary in Massachusetts to open offers an elevated in-store experience; Celebration on April 9 includes celebrity appearances, giveaways and deals Trulieve Cannabis Corp. , a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States is pleased to announce the opening of a dispensary in Framingham, Massachusetts on Sunday, April 3 . Located in New England's Golden Triangle retail district at 85 ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX