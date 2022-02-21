Market NewsInvesting News

Leaders to exchange ideas and discuss impact of cannabis in local communities regarding medical, economic, agricultural and expungement opportunities

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., is excited to announce that it is hosting a Listening and Education Tour to exchange ideas with local community leaders. The programs center around the medical, economic, agricultural and expungement opportunities presented by the medical cannabis industry in Georgia . The first in-person event takes place at the Carolyn Harris Performing Arts Center in Adel on Friday, Feb. 25 at noon.

In July of 2021, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission announced its intent to award Trulieve a Class 1 production license.

Moderated by Trulieve Georgia Chief Diversity Officer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, the programs will feature numerous industry experts:

  • Adel Mayor Luther "Buddy" Duke
  • Adel - Cook County Chamber of Commerce President Heather Green
  • Cook County Judge Chase Daughtrey
  • Morehouse School of Medicine Research Leader Dr. James Lillard
  • Trulieve Director of State Expansion Jim Wernick

"As a Georgia native and current resident, I am thrilled to meet and inform others about the positive impacts that medical cannabis may provide," said Bailey. "At each tour stop, Trulieve will seek to discover ways the company can work with community stakeholders make an impact on local support programs, as well as educate local leaders about the benefits of the medical cannabis industry."

Expected in attendance will be state representatives, local government officials, religious and nonprofit leaders. The community at large is encouraged to attend and submit questions in advance via email at listening.tours@trulieve.com . Following each session, the outcomes will be evaluated to determine the best way for Trulieve to make a positive impact on the community. Other locations and dates will be announced.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Rhythm Communications
Amy Parrish
+1 (404) 310-6559
Aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-georgia-to-host-listening-and-education-statewide-tour-moderated-by-champ-bailey-and-industry-experts-301486367.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/21/c3649.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

