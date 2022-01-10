Market News Investing News
Html>

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the launch of Live Diamonds by Muse ™. Live Diamonds are the latest innovation from Trulieve's state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab, the only one of its kind in the state of Florida . The initial product release of ...

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the launch of Live Diamonds by Muse ™. Live Diamonds are the latest innovation from Trulieve's state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab, the only one of its kind in the state of Florida . The initial product release of 500 units sold out within 24 hours, and Trulieve anticipates another batch of Live Diamonds to become available for sale in February 2022 . The launch strain, White Fire Alien, exhibits subtle, natural flavors with a retail price of $45 for 0.5 grams.

"Trulieve is excited to be Florida's first and only dispensary to offer patients the benefits of high-quality cannabis concentrates produced through hydrocarbon extraction, especially Live Diamonds by Muse," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "Due to the delicate and complex production process, this product will only be available in limited quantities, however we look forward to expanding patient access and continuing to deliver innovative products to our valued patient base here in Florida ."

Live Diamonds are created using a proprietary blend of propane and butane in Trulieve's hydrocarbon extraction lab via TruFlower that has been frozen immediately at the time of harvest. The result of the "diamond mining" and production process locks in volatile terpenes and produces a strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis concentrate that exhibits subtle, natural flavors. "Live" products are generally described as a truly enhanced experience in terms of flavor and appear to offer a broader set of effects for users.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Patients have access to beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers , Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

For more information, to find a location, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook . Learn more about Muse at @meet.your.muse .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-first-in-florida-market-to-offer-live-diamonds-companys-latest-hydrocarbon-extraction-product-301457166.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF TRUL:CNX Cannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
Hempsana Signs Custom Manufacturing Agreement with Feel Ventures to Launch ufeelu

Hempsana Signs Custom Manufacturing Agreement with Feel Ventures to Launch ufeelu

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana "), today announced that it has entered into a custom manufacturing agreement with Feel Ventures Inc. (" Feel Ventures "), to launch their first products from their ufeelu branded line of products.

Keep reading... Show less
Avicanna Announces the Appointment of Stephen Kim as Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Avicanna Announces the Appointment of Stephen Kim as Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Avicanna USA Inc. together with Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of organic and sustainable plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Kim as the Avicanna's Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel.

Mr. Kim comes with over twenty years of legal experience with highly regulated and innovative industries. He has significant pharmaceutical industry experience and is very familiar with the complex overlay of corporate, commercial, IP, governance, compliance, and regulatory considerations associated with development, approval, and launch of multiple pharmaceutical products, which he has executed in the US, Canada, and globally.

Keep reading... Show less
person ripping business contract in half

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Investment Deal Faces Fallout

Amid a growing dispute, an investment deal between two US cannabis companies seems to be in danger.

Also this week, a maligned Canadian cannabis producer appears to be nearing the end of the line.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus Announces Q1 2022 Results Conference Call Update

Numinus Announces Q1 2022 Results Conference Call Update

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that it is rescheduling its Q1 2022 results conference call and reporting of its Q1 2022 financial results to January 20, 2022 (previously January 13 2022).  This change is a result of staffing challenges related to COVID-19.

Numinus will now release its financial results for the quarter ended November 30, 2021 , after market close on Thursday, January 20 , 2022.  Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q1 2022 results conference call and webcast, occurring on January 20, 2022 , at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific time . During the call, Numinus executives will review the Company's performance and recent initiatives, and answer questions from analysts.

Keep reading... Show less

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp./

In the news release, Trulieve Announces Grand Opening of its Affiliate's (Chamounix Ventures, LLC) Philadelphia Dispensary, issued 07-Jan-2022 by Trulieve Cannabis Corp. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline and first paragraph, first sentence, should read " Affiliate's (Harvest of Southeast, PA, LLC) Philadelphia Dispensary" and "through its affiliate, Harvest of Southeast, PA, LLC" rather than "Affiliate's (Chamounix Ventures, LLC) Philadelphia Dispensary" and "through its affiliate, Chamounix Ventures, LLC" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Trulieve Announces Grand Opening of its Affiliate's (Harvest of Southeast, PA, LLC) Philadelphia Dispensary

Medical marijuana dispensary opens Saturday, January 8

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary through its affiliate, Harvest of Southeast, PA, LLC. The dispensary at 1222 Arch St. is in the Center City section of Philadelphia . This location becomes the Company's 160th owned, operated or affiliated dispensary nationwide.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces Grand Opening of its Affiliate's Philadelphia Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary through its affiliate, Chamounix Ventures, LLC. The dispensary at 1222 Arch St. is in the Center City section of Philadelphia . This location becomes the Company's 160th owned, operated or affiliated dispensary nationwide.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×