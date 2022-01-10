Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the launch of Live Diamonds by Muse ™. Live Diamonds are the latest innovation from Trulieve's state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab, the only one of its kind in the state of Florida . The initial product release of ...