Numerous grand opening specials available at new Tampa - Hillsborough location Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today opens its eighth medical cannabis dispensary in the Tampa area. The Tampa-Fairgrounds Trulieve, located at 7702 E. Hillsborough Avenue near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, begins serving patients at 9am on Tuesday, December 21 . There will ...

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today opens its eighth medical cannabis dispensary in the Tampa area. The Tampa-Fairgrounds Trulieve, located at 7702 E. Hillsborough Avenue near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, begins serving patients at 9am on Tuesday, December 21 .

There will be deals and specials throughout opening day, including a 25% discount for all registered patients at the Tampa-Fairgrounds location. Grand opening festivities will include St. Petersburg -based Craft Tee custom t-shirt printing, music, and numerous partner giveaways. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida -based location. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

Statewide on Tuesday, December 21 , Trulieve will continue its 12 Days of Cannabis promotion with the launch of the TruChocolate Dark Chocolate Cranberry and special one-day deals on brand partner, Bhang's dark and milk chocolate edibles.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journey. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis in Tampa and to continue building strong relationships in the community," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care to as many patients as possible."

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Patients have access to nationally-beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers , Bhang, Binske, Blue River , Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com .

