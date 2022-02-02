Market News Investing News
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States is hosting a statewide celebration commemorating the re-branding of its Maryland retail locations, formerly branded as Harvest. On Saturday, Feb. 5 Trulieve invites registered medical marijuana patients and their caregivers to join the celebration at each retail location across the state. Trulieve will kick off the day of ...

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States is hosting a statewide celebration commemorating the re-branding of its Maryland retail locations, formerly branded as Harvest. On Saturday, Feb. 5 Trulieve invites registered medical marijuana patients and their caregivers to join the celebration at each retail location across the state.

Trulieve will kick off the day of celebrations at 9:00 am with a ribbon-cutting event at its flagship Rockville dispensary located at 12200 Rockville Pike. There will be additional in-store activations including exclusive promotional deals and complimentary branded merchandise at the Halethorpe (3531 Washington Blvd Suite 112-113) and Lutherville (1526 York Road) locations.

"We are honored to provide Maryland's patients with a broad selection of high-quality medical cannabis products at each of our dispensaries across the state," said Kim Rivers , Chief Executive Officer of Trulieve. "Our local teams are committed to delivering approachable and personalized cannabis experiences to the state's growing medical community."

In stores and online, patients will find a wide variety of THC and CBD products including whole flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, vaporizers, and accessories.

For more information on store events and locations, please visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/maryland or visit local Facebook and Instagram @Trulieve_MD.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

