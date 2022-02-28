Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., is proud to share its 2022 Black History Month initiatives and programs, which demonstrate a commitment to cultivating success and fostering diversity, equity, and inclusivity for all. Trulieve has invested extensively to build up its internal team in the past year to: Establish the industry's first Supplier Diversity program led by ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX