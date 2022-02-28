Market News Investing News
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., is proud to share its 2022 Black History Month initiatives and programs, which demonstrate a commitment to cultivating success and fostering diversity, equity, and inclusivity for all. Trulieve has invested extensively to build up its internal team in the past year to: Establish the industry's first Supplier Diversity program led by ...

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., is proud to share its 2022 Black History Month initiatives and programs, which demonstrate a commitment to cultivating success and fostering diversity, equity, and inclusivity for all.

Trulieve has invested extensively to build up its internal team in the past year to:

  • Establish the industry's first Supplier Diversity program led by the Company's in-house Supplier Diversity Specialist
  • Hire a Director of ESG/DEI to lead sustainability and diversity efforts
  • Create Employee Resource Groups to be a voice for its employees
  • Conduct training related to internal unconscious bias and diversity sensitivity
  • Expand brand diversity through a partnership with Wiz Khalifa's brand, Khalifa Kush , among other minority-owned partners.

"Trulieve's extensive Black History Month initiatives reflect the Company's ongoing commitment to supporting Black entrepreneurs and communities that exist both in and out of the cannabis industry," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "Our mission to promote well-being through cannabis allows us to create profound economic and social advancement opportunities within the communities we serve. We look forward to cultivating additional local partnerships through our growing DEI team and showcasing how cannabis can create consequential, powerful change."

The company's external community efforts this year focused on righting the wrongs experienced of minorities due to cannabis enforcement and promoting Black Health and Wellness. Some of the initiatives and programs during Black History Month include:

  • Donating to the NAACP local chapters in operational markets to help support the work the organization is doing in the communities Trulieve serves, including reentry services, expungement clinics, education, and more.
  • Donating to the Center for Black Equity , an organization aimed at improving the lives of Black LGBTQ+ people globally. This organization is dedicated to improving health and wellness opportunities, economic empowerment, and equal rights while promoting individual and collective work, responsibility, and self-determination.
  • Donating to the Black Veterans Project , an organization which advances research, advocacy, and litigation to address systemic racial inequities across the military and the veteran landscape.
  • Sponsoring a Legal Clinic and Community Resource Fair with the Florida Justice Project , a nonprofit committed to advancing health equity in the Tampa Bay, Florida area.
  • Co-hosting a Black Women in Cannabis event with An Empowered You in Miami, Florida on February 4, 2022 .
  • Commissioning Black artists to create a series of custom Black History Month prints that were gifted to patients visiting any of the Company's Florida retail locations.
  • Launching a Listening Tour with Trulieve Georgia's Chief Diversity Officer Champ Bailey in Adel, Georgia .

For more information, or to explore more Black History Month initiatives, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-celebrates-black-history-month-throughout-february-301491136.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c1958.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF TRUL:CNX Cannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
Tinley's Plans First Can Run for Week of March 7, 2022 at Long Beach Facility; Commences Canadian Production at Contract Manufacturers, and Completes Financing

Tinley's Plans First Can Run for Week of March 7, 2022 at Long Beach Facility; Commences Canadian Production at Contract Manufacturers, and Completes Financing

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide US and Canadian corporate updates and to announce the closing of a second tranche of a private placement.

Corporate Updates

Keep reading... Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call on March 1, 2022

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") will hold its 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-year Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos Group's senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE CEO to Present at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference on March 3rd

AgriFORCE CEO to Present at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference on March 3rd

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced it will be presenting at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference taking place virtually and in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, March 3 rd 2022.

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 3 rd , 2022, at 3:40 PM PST. Mr. Mueller will also be fielding investor questions and hosting individual investor meetings during the one-day virtual and in-person conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.

Keep reading... Show less
Hempsana Announces Health Canada Medical Sales License

Hempsana Announces Health Canada Medical Sales License

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana "), a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it has received its medical sales license from Health Canada which provides the Company the ability to sell cannabis products directly to medical patients across Canada.

Keep reading... Show less
Hygrovest Limited

HGV Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

Hygrovest Limited (ASX:HGV) ("HGV") is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

HGV encloses the Appendix 4D and financial statements in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2021 lodged in accordance with ASX LR4.2B.

Keep reading... Show less
Quizam Grants Options to Directors, Employees and Consultants

Quizam Grants Options to Directors, Employees and Consultants

(TheNewswire)

Quizam Media Corporation

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 23, 2022 Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE:QQ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 1,450,000 shares of the Company's capital stock to its directors,  employees and consultants.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×