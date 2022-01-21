Market News Investing News
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that it publicly filed a resale registration on Form S-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on January 21, 2022 to register for resale Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company issued as consideration for previously announced 2021 acquisitions. In 2021, the Company completed the ...

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that it publicly filed a resale registration on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 21, 2022 to register for resale Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company issued as consideration for previously announced 2021 acquisitions.

In 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of: (i) certain assets from each of Patient Centric of Martha's Vineyard Ltd. (PCMV) and Nature's Remedy of Massachusetts , Inc. (Nature's Remedy) and (ii) all of the outstanding equity of Anna Holdings LLC (Keystone Shops), Mountaineer Holding, LLC (Mountaineer) and Solevo West Virginia LLC (Solevo West Virginia). In connection with and as consideration for these acquisitions, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,577,600 of its Subordinate Voting Shares to certain stakeholders (the "Selling Shareholders").

The Selling Shareholders may offer, sell or distribute all or a portion of their Subordinate Voting Shares publicly or through private transactions at prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. However, the registration of the securities covered by the Registration Statement does not necessarily indicate that the Selling Shareholders will offer or sell any Subordinate Voting Shares in connection with such registration or within any specific timeframe.

On January 21, 2022 , the Company also filed a post-effective amendment to its existing Resale Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended (the "Existing Resale Registration Statement"), covering the resale of certain securities of the Company. The amendment was filed to update the Existing Registration Statement to include unaudited interim financial statements of Trulieve and certain information regarding Trulieve's acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. No additional securities were registered for resale by the selling shareholders under the Existing Registration Statement (the "Existing Selling Shareholders") under the Post-Effective Amendment.

The Company is not selling any Subordinate Voting Shares under the Registration Statement or the Existing Registration Statement and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Subordinate Voting Shares by the Selling Shareholders under the Registration Statement or by the Existing Selling Shareholders under the Existing Registration Statement, as amended. Each of the Registration Statement and the post-effective amendment to the Existing Registration Statement relating to the securities described above have been filed with the SEC but have not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that each of the Registration Statement and the Existing Registration Statement, as amended by the post-effective amendment, becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-resale-registration-statement-filings-301466061.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF TRUL:CNX Cannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX

Harvest and Trulieve Celebrate One Year Anniversary of Recreational Cannabis Sales in Arizona

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced plans to celebrate the one year anniversary of recreational cannabis sales in Arizona through a series of in-store activations, product specials and celebrations. All Trulieve-affiliated Harvest locations will have doorbuster deals on January 21 - 22 and the company will host a rooftop event at The Clarendon Hotel on Saturday, January 22 .

Keep reading... Show less
Little Green Pharma logo

LGP Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Pharmaserve Hellas

Greece added to rapidly expanding EU distribution portfolio. LGP now has distribution agreements in 5 EU territories including France, Denmark, Germany, Poland and Greece.

Little Green Pharma Ltd (ASX: LGP, “LGP” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its entry into an exclusive agreement with PharmaServe Hellas SMSACI (“PharmaServe”) for the distribution of LGP-branded oil medicines and cannabis flower in Greece (“Agreement”).

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus Wellness Inc. Reports Q1 2022 Results

Numinus Wellness Inc. Reports Q1 2022 Results

  • Ended quarter with strong cash position of $53.9 million
  • Revenues grew 245% year-over-year to $0.8 million for the quarter
  • Generated gross profit of $50,965 during the quarter, representing a 6.5% gross margin
  • Well-positioned to offer psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy services through Canada's newly expanded Special Access Program
  • Clinical trial application made to Health Canada to begin Phase 1 study for proprietary psilocybe extract
  • MAPS-sponsored MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD study to begin shortly; approvals received from Health Canada and the Institutional Review Board

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTC: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its fiscal first quarter results for the three months ended November 30, 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less
AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. UPDATE FOR 2022

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. UPDATE FOR 2022

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to provide an update to its exponential growth throughout Canada.

Ayurcann Market segments

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf Opens Two New Pennsylvania Dispensaries

New locations in Greensburg and Wayne expand the Company's retail presence to 14 locations in one of the country' s largest medical markets

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc . (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced plans to open two new dispensaries in Pennsylvania . Curaleaf's latest locations in Greensburg and Wayne will increase the Company's retail footprint to 14 dispensaries statewide and 125 across the country. Two additional locations, Curaleaf Erie (7891 Peach St.) and Curaleaf State College (1248 S Atherton St.), are expected to open by the end of February, pending regulatory approval.

Keep reading... Show less
Tinley's Long Beach Facility to Produce 'Green Monké' Sodas on Can Line; Tinley's Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tinley's Long Beach Facility to Produce 'Green Monké' Sodas on Can Line; Tinley's Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that international cannabis beverage brand ‘Green Monké' is scheduled to begin can line production of five planned flavours at Tinley's Long Beach Facility in Q1 2022, with production of full-batches expected to repeat near-monthly.

‘Green Monké' Happy Sodas are cannabis-infused sparkling drinks in tropical flavours, formulated with a fast-release microencapsulation emulsion, and only 25 calories per can. ‘Green Monké' THC-infused beverages are currently available in the State of California, and Green Monké THC-infused beverages launched in Canada in October 2021. ‘Green Monké' is owned by St. Peter's Spirits. The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that international cannabis beverage brand ‘Green Monké' is scheduled to begin can line production of five planned flavours at Tinley's Long Beach Facility in Q1 2022, with production of full-batches expected to repeat near-monthly.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×