Trulieve Announces Opening of 200th Dispensary

New Location in Brooksville, Florida opens today with grand opening celebration on June 14 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Brooksville, Florida marking the Company's 200 th dispensary in the United States .

Trulieve Brooksville Broad Street, located at 1280 South Broad Street, will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays.

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, June 14 , beginning at 9 a.m. , featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food trucks, music, swag giveaways, specials, discounts, and opportunities to learn more about the Smart and Safe Florida ballot initiative for adult use.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this major milestone with our 200 th dispensary opening in our home state of Florida ," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "Since our first medical dispensary opened in 2016, Trulieve has grown to become the world's largest legal cannabis retailer. We are proud to be out front supporting expanded access to cannabis for patients and adults through advocacy, convenient retail locations and high quality products."

The new dispensary, located at 1280 South Broad Street, will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays , offering walk-in and express pickup service.

Trulieve Brooksville Broad Street will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk, and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers , Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River , Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

Across Florida , Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-opening-of-200th-dispensary-302161325.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/03/c1033.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

