Market NewsInvesting News

GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated artist's cannabis brand to launch in Florida exclusively at Trulieve this summer; partnership will extend to other markets in 2022 Trulieve Cannabis Corp.  , a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® Award and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz ...

GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated artist's cannabis brand to launch in Florida exclusively at Trulieve this summer; partnership will extend to other markets in 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® Award and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand, Khalifa Kush. Through the agreement, Trulieve becomes the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of Khalifa Kush branded products in Florida and other northeast markets, beginning this summer.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"We're excited to partner with the undisputed leader in the Florida market," said Wiz Khalifa . "Trulieve's dedication to working with the community and creating an amazing customer experience perfectly lines up with our brand values, making them a great fit for our first expansion to the East Coast."

Valda Coryat , Chief Marketing Officer of Trulieve, said, "Trulieve is committed to delivering a broad selection of the highest-quality cannabis brands to better serve our patient communities. Khalifa Kush is a respected brand known for top-tier genetics among cannabis connoisseurs. We look forward to becoming the exclusive home of the brand's premium products in Florida and eventually in other markets."

As the leading medical cannabis provider in Florida , the second largest medical cannabis market in the U.S., Trulieve offers the largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

For more information, please visit khalifakush.com and www.Trulieve.com .

About Khalifa Kush
Khalifa Kush products were first commercialized in the U.S. in 2015 by global icon Wiz Khalifa. The company has achieved continued growth and success by focusing on high quality and highly sought-after products in legalized cannabis markets. The Khalifa Kush brand offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, powered by proprietary genetics. Khalifa Kush is available in select markets including California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Learn more about our upcoming launches in Pennsylvania , Florida and Michigan and shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Khalifa Kush / Wiz Khalifa Contact
Dvora Englefield Dvora.Englefield@ledecompany.com
Courtni Asbury Courtni.Asbury@ledecompany.com
Chris Iacullo Chris.Iacullo@ledecompany.com

MATTIO Communications
Trulieve@Mattio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-exclusive-partnership-with-khalifa-kush-301486728.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c2844.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
blocks spelling "SPAC"

Cannabis Financier to Go Public via US$185 Million SPAC Deal

A cannabis financial services firm will soon reach the public markets through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger worth US$185 million.

Last Monday (February 14), Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) confirmed the terms through which it will combine with Safe Harbor Financial for a split payment of US$70 million in cash and US$115 million in shares.

Sundie Seefried, founder and CEO of Safe Harbor, will be the company's front-facing executive. Safe Harbor, which is currently owned by subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union, offers banking and financing solutions for cannabis corporations; this will be the core of the business and the driver of the public company.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Georgia to Host Listening and Education Statewide Tour Moderated by Champ Bailey and Industry Experts

Leaders to exchange ideas and discuss impact of cannabis in local communities regarding medical, economic, agricultural and expungement opportunities

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SUNS, SYTE, GDNSF, and ATVI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

-

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS) in connection with the proposed merger of SUNS with SLR Investment Corp. ("SLRC").  Pursuant to the agreement, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value ("NAV") equal to the NAV of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing.  Upon closing, current SUNS shareholders will own approximately 22.8% of the combined company.  If you own SUNS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/suns

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE) , in connection with SYTE's proposed merger with CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("CrossingBridge").  Under the agreement, SYTE and CrossingBridge will become wholly owned subsidiaries of a newly formed holding company, ENDI Corp.  The outstanding securities of SYTE and CrossingBridge will be exchanged for common stock of ENDI Corp., resulting in SYTE stockholders owning 52.5% of ENDI Corp.  If you own SYTE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syte

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano").  Under the terms of the agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a " Verano Share ") for each share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective share held.  If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of ATVI by Microsoft Corporation.  Under the terms of the agreement, ATVI shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of ATVI common stock that they hold.  If you own ATVI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/atvi

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-suns-syte-gdnsf-and-atvi-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301485923.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
financial report being worked on

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cronos Shares Results, Analysts Cut Producer Expectations

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON) shareholders got a closer look at the company's financials thanks to the release of a report for 2021's third fiscal quarter.

Also during this past week of trading, several leading Canadian cannabis producers were hit with decreased projections compared to the numbers analysts expected of them last year.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less
Patent Application Published for AgriFORCE GrowHouse Facility and Related IP

Patent Application Published for AgriFORCE GrowHouse Facility and Related IP

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, announced today that a U.S.patent application entitled "Structures for Growing Plants" (U.S. patent serial number 17436,275) has been published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office 1 . There are corresponding patent publications in other countries, such as Canada, China, and Europe.

The published patent application 1 highlights innovative design elements of the GrowHouse structure and operational systems, which can allow for: transmissive panels that maximize the full light spectrum; Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies, automation and use of artificial intelligence (AI); enhanced insulation for maximizing energy efficiency; foam generators for temperature and ultraviolet light control; and a sealed positive pressure environment that provides optimal temperature, humidity, velocity, filtration, and sanitation of airflow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×