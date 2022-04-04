Flamingo Kush by DeLisioso pre-rolls available exclusively at Trulieve beginning April 15 Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced an exclusive partnership in Florida with DeLisioso LLC a cannabis marketing and consulting company specializing in high-end adult use and medical cannabis products. Through the agreement, Trulieve becomes the exclusive ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX