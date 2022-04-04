Market NewsInvesting News

Flamingo Kush by DeLisioso pre-rolls available exclusively at Trulieve beginning April 15

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced an exclusive partnership in Florida with DeLisioso LLC ("DeLisioso"), a cannabis marketing and consulting company specializing in high-end adult use and medical cannabis products. Through the agreement, Trulieve becomes the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of DeLisioso branded products throughout the state, with Flamingo Kush by DeLisioso pre-rolls launching on April 15 .

DeLisioso is a Florida -based cannabis brand founded by Richard DeLisi and his son Rick. Richard DeLisi is one of the longest-serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner in United States history having served 32 years of a 90-year sentence. The DeLisioso brand is committed to donating a portion of its profits to nonprofits including www.FreeDeLisi.com and The Last Prisoner Project, an organization that was instrumental in securing DeLisi's release in December 2020 .

"We're thrilled to add the DeLisioso brand to our selection of high-quality medical products throughout Florida ," said Kim Rivers , Chief Executive Officer of Trulieve. "Richard's personal story of injustice and how he uses his platform to benefit others is an inspiration. Couple that with the brand's premium flower and it excites us to bring these products to patients in the communities we serve in Florida ."

Available at all of Trulieve's Florida dispensaries upon launch, Flamingo Kush by DeLisioso pre-rolls is an indica-dominant strain with minty, spicy, and lemony tones. Flamingo Kush, which is a Kush Mints variant phenotype cultivated with Trulieve genetics, will also be available in whole flower offerings in the weeks following the initial product launch.

"It's a dream come true to announce our partnership with Trulieve and bring the DeLisioso brand to cannabis connoisseurs in my home state," said Richard DeLisi . "After serving over 32 years in jail for a nonviolent cannabis conviction, this agreement marks a monumental and full circle moment for myself and DeLisioso to be able to legally sell cannabis. Our purpose is not only to provide exceptional cannabis products but to also aid families around the world who have been affected by the War on Drugs with each of our sales. We are grateful for Trulieve's support since they are Florida's largest cannabis company and share a similar mission to bring cannabis for all."

As the leading medical cannabis provider in Florida , Trulieve offers the largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

About DeLisioso
DeLisioso LLC is a cannabis marketing & consulting company founded by Richard DeLisi and his son, Rick DeLisi . DeLisioso specializes in high-end recreational and medicinal cannabis products available to consumers and patients globally. DeLisioso products are from exclusive cultivators and are sought after by cannabis connoisseurs worldwide. The brand's success is used to contribute resources required to free nonviolent cannabis prisoners across the globe. Richard was one of the longest-serving nonviolent cannabis prisoners in United States history, serving 32 years. The war on drugs impacted the DeLisi family and continues to impact millions of families across the globe. The DeLisioso brand shines a much-needed light on the family members affected by the incarceration of their loved ones. For more information, please visit http://DeLisioso.com or http://freedelisi.com .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

