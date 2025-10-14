Troy Minerals Inches Closer to Mine Permit at Silica Project in Mongolia

Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY,OTCQB:TROYF,FWB:VJ3) is expecting to receive a complete mining permit to commence production at its high-purity silica project in Mongolia by early 2026. This as the company recently reached a key milestone in the permitting process for the Tsagaan Zalaa project, according to Troy Minerals President Yannis Tsitos.

“This is the most important step in terms of a milestone, because it was (the result) of a specific council of 15 members that the ministry appoints to check your project, the data, the requirements, but also the deliverables, community relations, all the other aspects in relation to the environment,” Tsitos said in an interview with the Investing News Network.

He explained it’s now just a matter of months, if not several weeks, to complete the remaining administrative steps toward a full mine operating license, which the company expects to receive at the beginning of next year.

“If all goes well, as we planned with our team in Mongolia and in Canada, we hope to receive that (permit) sometime in early 2026, and initiate mining operations as early as late February to early March,” Tsitos said.

The Tsagaan Zalaa high-purity silica project is located in Saikhandulaan soum, Dornogovi province, in Southeastern Mongolia. It’s strategically positioned to serve the growing regional demand for high-purity quartz silica, particularly in China and other parts of Asia.

Watch the full interview with Yannis Tsitos, president of Troy Minerals, above.