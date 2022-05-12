Trevali Mining Corporation provides an update on circumstances at the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso following the serious flooding incident on April 16 where the Company and government authorities have been working on the search efforts 24 hours per day. The Company's overarching priority has been, and continues to be, finding the eight miners still missing at the mine. We are working 24 hours a day to dewater the ...

TV:CA,TREVF