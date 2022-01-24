Trevali Mining Corporation takes note of the ongoing political situation in Burkina Faso . We are continually monitoring the developments to determine the extent, if any, to which operations at Perkoa may be impacted and will provide updates as and when appropriate. ABOUT TREVALI Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc ...

