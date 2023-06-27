Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Trevali Completes Sale of Rosh Pinah Mine

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release on December 16, 2022 it has completed the sale of its 90% interest in the Rosh Pinah Mine located in Namibia to funds advised by Appian Capital Advisory LLP (jointly "Appian"). In accordance with the share and asset purchase agreement between the parties, Appian purchased the issued and outstanding shares held by Trevali in GLCR Limited ("GLCR") and assumed certain capital loans owed to Trevali by subsidiaries of GLCR (collectively, the "Transaction").

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

The Transaction was approved pursuant to an approval and vesting order dated December 21, 2022 , at a hearing before the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") during the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act proceedings (the "CCAA Proceedings") of Trevali and Trevali Mining ( New Brunswick ) Ltd.

In connection with the Transaction and an order of the Court dated April 24, 2023 in the CCAA Proceedings, Trevali used a portion of the sale proceeds from the Transaction to (i) repay Trevali's debt obligations owed to its senior secured lenders under the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated August 6, 2020 between the Company, as borrower, the Bank of Nova Scotia , as administrative agent, and lenders party thereto (as amended from time to time); and (ii) repay a portion of its secured debt obligations owed to Glencore Canada Corporation ("Glencore") pursuant to the Facility Agreement dated August 6, 2020 between Trevali, as the borrower, and Glencore, as the lender.

FTI Consulting Canada Inc. (the "Monitor") acted as court-appointed monitor in respect of the Transaction. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as counsel to Trevali and Stikeman Elliott LLP acted as counsel to Appian. National Bank Financial acted as financial advisor to Trevali and Black Swan Advisors Inc. acted as restructuring advisor to Trevali.

All inquiries regarding the Transactions and Trevali's CCAA Proceedings should be directed to the Monitor (email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998). Information about the Company's CCAA Proceedings, including all court orders, are available on the Monitor's Website.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada .

For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trevali-completes-sale-of-rosh-pinah-mine-301864241.html

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/27/c2775.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trevali MiningTV:CATREVFZinc Investing
TV:CA,TREVF
The Conversation (0)
FWB:4TI

Trevali to Release Third Quarter Results on November 5, 2019

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV, OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announces that the operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, will be released on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

Q3-2019 Results Conference Call

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:4TI

Trevali Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 40,000,000 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when Trevali would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the ASPP, before entering into a blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Trevali in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and implemented as of September 20, 2019, and will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (i) the purchase limit under the NCIB has been reached; (ii) the NCIB expires; and (iii) the Company terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms.

Keep reading...Show less
OTCQX:TREVF

Trevali announces Annual General Meeting results

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on July 31, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:

Keep reading...Show less
Zinc Investing

Trevali to Release Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV) announces that the operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, will be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 11:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Keep reading...Show less
Zinc Investing

Trevali Releases its Inaugural Sustainability Report

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL: TV) announced today that it has issued its inaugural Sustainability Report, which is available at www.trevali.com.

“This report is our first step towards becoming more transparent in how we manage the elements of sustainability,” said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. “We will keep improving the quality of our data and management practices and build on the good progress we have made so far. The future of mining requires meeting higher sustainability standards and is an essential part of Trevali’s objective to become an industry leader in sustainability and one of the best underground mining companies in the world.”

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Zinc (TSXV: NZN)

Nevada Zinc Provides Operational Update


Keep reading...Show less
Hispania Resources: Transfer of Permits de Investigation Lumbrales

Hispania Resources: Transfer of Permits de Investigation Lumbrales


Keep reading...Show less
Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Drilling - Thinc Zinc

Klondike Silver Corp.(TSX.V:KS) (the “Company”) Further to the New Release of Oct 26, 2022 Klondike Silver continues drilling from drill station #2. The Company is exploring from underground, the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the “Main Lode”. The “Main Lode” is a 9 km vein structure which is the most prolific SILVER ZINC LEAD structure in the Slocan Mining Camp.

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Receives Court Approval of Claims Process

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced today that, on application by the Company, the Supreme Court of British Columbia has approved a Claims Process Order (the "Order") as part of the Company's ongoing Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") proceedings. The Order provides for a "Claims Process" pursuant to which the court-appointed Monitor, FTI Consulting Canada Inc. (the "Monitor") and the Company will call for and adjudicate, as necessary, all claims against the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Trevali Mining ( New Brunswick ) Ltd. ("Trevali NB", together with the Company, "Trevali"), as well as their respective directors and officers.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

  • Mr. Michael McAllister appointed Vice President, Investor Relations
  • Mr. Chris MacInnis appointed Director, Geology and Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its executive team with the addition of Mr. Michael McAllister who has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and Mr. Chris MacInnis who has been appointed as Director, Geology and Resources for the Company.

Mike McAllister has over 19 years of experience working with public mining companies, the last 12 as a mining specialized investor relations professional. He most recently was with Superior Gold and prior to that Sierra Metals where he helped the company complete the dual US listing progress and helped see the company progress from a small to a mid-tier diversified producer. Mr. McAllister also has worked at Avion Gold Corp., which was acquired by Endeavour Mining. Before working in investor relations roles, he worked at BMO Capital Markets in the Metals & Mining Group. Mike holds the Certified Professional Investor Relations (CPIR) designation completed at the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tinka Drills 145 Metres at 10.9% Zinc Including 29 Metres at 20% Zinc at Ayawilca

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results for six recent drill holes from the Company's ongoing infill and resource expansion drill program at the Ayawilca project in Peru. All six drill holes are infill holes from the South Ayawilca area. Hole A23-212 returned much better than expected results with a thick and high-grade zinc intersection of 145.2 metres grading 10.9% zinc (estimated true thickness of ~ 100 metres) including 29.3 metres grading 20.2% zinc from a shallow depth of 158 metres. The drill program at South Ayawilca continues to exceed our expectations with respect to the continuity of the ultra high zinc grades. Drilling is expected to continue with two rigs until the end of April

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

Nextech3D.ai Issues Shareholder Update

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Related News

Energy Investing

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Base Metals Investing

Sama Resources Doubles Mineral Resources at the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Deposits in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Confirms Optimization of Baptiste Process Flowsheet, Improving Recovery by 4% for Upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Reminds Shareholders of Voting Deadline for fhe Upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Graphite Investing

Successful Completion Of Thermal Purification Treatment Uley Flake Achieves Purity Of More Than 99.99%

×