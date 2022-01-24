Trevali Mining Corporation is pleased to release preliminary fourth quarter and full year production results for 2021 and provides 2022 operating, capital and exploration expenditure guidance. All financial figures are in U.S. dollars and are unaudited. Ricus Grimbeek, Trevali's President and CEO stated, "The company ended 2021 with much to be excited about for 2022 and beyond. We achieved excellent performance from ...

