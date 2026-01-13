Tradr Launches Leveraged ETFs on Critical Metals, Ondas Holdings, UiPath and USA Rare Earth

Suite includes two first-to market funds, CRMX and PATX, that seek to provide 200% long exposure

Tradr ETFs, a provider of ETFs designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders, today launched four new single stock leveraged ETFs. The funds seek to deliver twice (200%) the daily performance of a specific underlying stock. Listed on Cboe, these ETFs represent Tradr's first ETF launches of 2026.

The following ETFs are expected to open for trading today:

  • Tradr 2X Long CRML Daily ETF (Cboe: CRMX) – tracks Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML)
  • Tradr 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF (Cboe: ONDU) – tracks Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS)
  • Tradr 2X Long PATH Daily ETF (Cboe: PATX) – tracks UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)
  • Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF (Cboe: USAX) – tracks USA Rare Earth Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR)

"After 47 fund launches in 2025, we are excited to continue the momentum into 2026," said Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs. "This newest suite of funds touches on some hot button themes that garnered an enormous amount of investor attention in the latter half of last year, namely drone technology and rare earth resources. Meanwhile, UiPath is a standout story in the area of agentic automation, a topic we expect to attract considerable interest in 2026 as efficiency gains related to the use of AI become more tangible."

In 2022, Tradr ETFs became the first issuer to launch leveraged ETFs on single stocks, starting with TSLQ for Tesla and NVDS for Nvidia. With today's listings, Tradr's lineup has grown to 58 leveraged ETFs representing over $2 billion in assets under management. Tradr's strategies can be accessed through most brokerage platforms and allow investors to avoid the hassle of using margin and the complexity of options trading. The firm continues its mission of providing sophisticated investors with innovative trading tools that enhance their ability to express market views with precision and efficiency.

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with leveraged ETFs, please visit www.tradretfs.com.

About Tradr ETFs
Tradr ETFs are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Tradr ETFs are for sophisticated investors and professional traders with high conviction views and are very different from most other ETFs. The Funds are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles and pursue leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking inverse and leveraged investment results; (c) for short ETFs, understand the risk of shorting; (d) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than the specified reset period and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than its benchmark over periods other than that period.

Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and their reference security. The Funds seek leveraged investment results for a specific period (daily, monthly or quarterly). The exact exposure of an investment in the Fund intra-period will depend upon the movement of the reference security from the end of the prior period until the time of investment by the investor.

The Fund will not attempt to position its portfolio to ensure it does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, investors in a Fund that seeks two times daily performance would lose all of their money if the Fund's underlying security moves more than 50% in a direction adverse to the Fund on a given trading day.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of the full principal value. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Principal risks and other important risks may be found in the prospectus. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.tradretfs.com. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments or its Tradr ETFs. AXI000825

(PRNewsfoto/Tradr ETFs)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradr-launches-leveraged-etfs-on-critical-metals-ondas-holdings-uipath-and-usa-rare-earth-302659206.html

SOURCE Tradr ETFs

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Critical MetalsCRMLNASDAQ:CRMLCritical Metals Investing
CRML
The Conversation (0)
European Lithium Limited

EUR Sells a Further 3.85 Million CRML Shares for US$50M (A$76M) to a US Institutional Investor

European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) in an off-market transaction has sold a further 3.85 million CRML shares to a single US institutional investor at US$13 per share (a 12%... Keep Reading...
Critical Metals

UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an offtake agreement with REalloys Inc. (“REalloys”), a private company currently completing an S-4 merger to go... Keep Reading...
Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to... Keep Reading...
Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to... Keep Reading...
Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML Reports Massive Mineralization Extension & Continues Resource Expansion These (3) 2024 Drilling Holes Intercepted Exceptional Rare Earth Elements Grading TREO Range 0.40% to 0.42% & HREO ∼26% Across our Flagship Core Asset Tanbreez in Greenland

Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML Reports Massive Mineralization Extension & Continues Resource Expansion These (3) 2024 Drilling Holes Intercepted Exceptional Rare Earth Elements Grading TREO Range 0.40% to 0.42% & HREO ∼26% Across our Flagship Core Asset Tanbreez in Greenland

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced for the first time three new assay results from the 2024 diamond drill hole program at the Fjord Deposit at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in... Keep Reading...
Kazakhstan flag waving against a cloudy blue sky.

ERG's Gallium Deal Puts Kazakhstan on Track to Become World's Top 2 Producer

Kazakhstan could be set to emerge as a key player in critical minerals and low-carbon metals as Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) moves ahead with gallium and iron projects in the country. During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Japan, ERG signed a long-term agreement to supply... Keep Reading...
Pen and check mark with Australian flag.

Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Minerals Supply Chains

Australia signed a critical minerals declaration at the Pax Silica Summit, alongside six other countries.Present at the December 12 summit were Australia, the US, Korea, Japan, the UK, Singapore and Israel.“The Pax Silica Summit is a United States-led initiative on securing technology supply... Keep Reading...
Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”) has successfully completed another critical stage in its mineral processing program by producing a mixed rare earths oxide (“MREO”) using the updated preliminary PFS mineral processing flowsheet. HighlightsRare... Keep Reading...
Australia and UK flags overlapping, displaying iconic stars and crosses.

UK Lists Australia as Potential Critical Minerals Partner

The United Kingdom is looking at building bilateral critical minerals partnerships with various countries, including Australia.On Tuesday (November 25), UK Industry Minister Chris McDonald was said to have mentioned a collaboration with Australia under the AUKUS defence pact, according to a news... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) provided a significant operational update for its Mojave Project in California, confirming that the project has now transitioned into the drilling program phase. HIGHLIGHTS - Activities... Keep Reading...
Niobium periodic symbol.

WA1 Resources’ Luni Niobium Asset Gains Major Project Status

WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1) said its flagship Luni niobium project has received major project status.The designation from the Australian government highlights Luni’s national significance and its potential to strengthen the country's economy. WA1 said major project status also provides case... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab

Heliostar Provides 2026 Guidance and Growth Plan

Apex Intersects Tungsten at the Jersey Emerald Property

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Provides 2026 Guidance and Growth Plan

Battery Metals Investing

Apex Intersects Tungsten at the Jersey Emerald Property

Energy Investing

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Make New Gold Discovery in Initial Drill Results from Luis Hill and Famosa Targets at Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Base Metals Investing

Further Board Changes and Orion Update

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America