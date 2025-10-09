The Conversation (0)
October 09, 2025
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Trading Halt
11 May
Altech Batteries
Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries.
08 October
Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention
08 October
Altech Batteries Ltd Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce a major advancement in its Silumina Anodes(TM) Project, achieving the strongest battery cycling performance recorded to date for its proprietary alumina-coated spherical silicon anode material. The latest results demonstrate 88.5% capacity retention after 500...
07 October
Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines
07 October
Altech Batteries Ltd Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF), in partnership with AMPower, is proud to unveil a major design development in its mission to deliver safe, sustainable, and commercially robust energy storage solutions. The Company is launching a new 384 V / 15 kWh sodium nickel chloride (SNC) UPS battery system, specifically engineered...
02 October
UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) Environments
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) Environments
21h
Trading Halt
22h
Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Brokered LIFE Financing of $5 Million
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement agreement with A.G.P. Canada...
08 October
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of E-Power to be reconvened on November 6 at 2:00 PM (Eastern Time); E-Power Shareholders now have until 2:00 PM (Eastern Time) on November 4 to voteE-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") reports that the Annual Meeting of...
06 October
Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an arm's length party to acquire a package of unpatented mineral lode claims (the " Claims "). The drilled-out deposit...
03 October
Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium
Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC) ("Volt" or "the Company") is pleased to announce two major strategic advancements - the Company has been accepted as a member of both the DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) supported Critical Minerals Forum (CMF) and the Alabama Mobility and Power...
02 October
VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia –TheNewswire Oct 2, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the 2025 annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)...
