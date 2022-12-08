Torrent Gold Improves Acquisition Terms of Key Nevada Gold-Silver Project

Torrent Gold Inc. (CSE: TGLD) (Frankfurt: RV0) ("Torrent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its July 6, 2022 news release, it has entered into an amended and restated definitive agreement (the "Amended Agreement"), dated September 19, 2022, with JMX, LLC, an arms-length private company ("Owner") amending and restating the original definitive agreement entered into on June 28, 2022 to acquire the intermediate stage Jessup oxide gold-silver exploration project (the "Project") in Churchill County, Nevada, USA (the "Transaction"). Also, pursuant to a notice of extension dated November 18, 2022 either party to the Amended Agreement may terminate the agreement by written notice to the other party if the Transaction has not closed by the earlier of January 27, 2023 and thirty (30) business days following the execution of the Adjacent Lands Agreement (as defined below).
The Project includes 163 unpatented lode claims totaling approximately 3,260 acres with a historic pit- constrained, measured and indicated resource of 17,041,500 tonnes containing 275,000 ounces ("oz") gold ("Au") at 0.501 grams per tonne ("gpt") and 3,934,000 oz silver ("Ag") at 7.2 gpt, and an inferred resource of 1,709,100 tonnes containing 25,000 oz Au at 0.455 gpt and 195,000 oz Ag at 3.5 gpt, described in 'Technical Report for the Jessup Project, Jessup Mining District, Churchill County, Nevada dated effective April 27, 2018', a Resource Development Associates technical report authored by Scott Wilson, SME-RM, CPG. The Company is not treating the Project resource estimates as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as current mineral resources. While the Company is not treating these historical estimates as current, it does believe them to be indicative and the information may be of assistance to readers.
The Owner is currently engaged in discussions with a third party to acquire more than 3,000 acres of key adjacent lands and expects to enter into an agreement in 2023 (the "Adjacent Lands Agreement") that may be transferred to the Company under terms of the Amended Agreement.
In accordance with the terms of the Transaction, as set out in the Amended Agreement, the consideration for the Project, payable to the Owner, is now as follows:
- on the closing date of the Transaction (the "Closing Date"):
- $500,000 cash; and;
- 12.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Torrent Shares") as constituted on the Closing Date, inclusive of the Torrent Shares to be issued to the Owner at Closing Date. Such Torrent Shares shall be subject to a restricted period whereby 50% of such Torrent Shares are released on the date that is 12 months and one day from issuance with the remainder to be released on the date that is six (6) months thereafter;
- on the date that is fourteen (14) months following the Closing Date:
- $500,000 in cash; and;
- The difference between 15% of the issued and outstanding Torrent shares as constituted on such date and the previous amount of Torrent Shares issued to the Owner;
- on the date that is twenty-six (26) months following the Closing Date:
- $1,000,000 in cash if the Owner or Torrent has entered into a joint venture or purchase agreement in respect of parcels of land and mineral rights adjacent to the Project that are controlled by third parties (the "Additional Acreage"), by the date that is twenty-six (26) months following the Closing Date. However, if by such date the Additional Acreage has not been acquired by either the Owner or Torrent, or has otherwise become the subject of a legally binding joint venture or purchase agreement with a 3rd Party in respect of the Additional Acreage, and Torrent elects to continue with the purchase, then a cash payment in an amount determined according to the following terms:
- If the ninety (90) day NYMEX moving average is then equal to or less than $1,799.99 per ounce of gold, a one-time cash payment of $250,000; or,
- If the ninety (90) day NYMEX moving average is then equal to or between $1,800.00 and $1,999.99 per ounce of gold, a one-time cash payment of $500,000; or,
- If the ninety (90) day NYMEX moving average is then equal to or greater than $2,000.00 per ounce of gold, a one-time cash payment of $1,000,000; and
- the difference between 17.5% of the issued and outstanding Torrent Shares as constituted on such date and the previous amount of Torrent Shares issued to the Owner; and
- on the date that is the earlier of the completion of the Technical Report (as defined below), or forty-two (42) months following the Closing Date, the difference between 19.99% of the issued and outstanding Torrent Shares as constituted on such date and the previous amount of Torrent Shares issued to the Owner.
After the Company has incurred a minimum of $6,000,000 of direct Project-related work expenditures comprising exploration and development, engineering, geological, management, modelling, technical support, core facilities and experts’ and advisors’ costs, the Company shall retain an independent technical consultant to prepare a technical report with respect to the Project (the “Technical Report”).
Upon completion of the Technical Report, the Owner is entitled to a bonus payment in an amount equal to $15.00 multiplied by each AuEq exceeding 450,000 AuEq, up to $7,000,000.
Torrent has also agreed to grant the Owner nomination rights to nominate one person for appointment to the board of directors of Torrent.
In connection with completion of the Transaction, the Company intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the “Concurrent Financing”) to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000, the terms of which will be determined in the context of the market. Further information regarding the Concurrent Financing, including the final terms, will be announced in a subsequent news release.
No finders’ fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Transaction, although finders’ fees may be paid in connection with the Concurrent Financing.
The Transaction will constitute a “Fundamental Change” under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). As a result, in accordance with CSE policies, trading in the securities of the Company is currently halted and is expected to remain as such until the Company has filed all requisite materials and satisfied all applicable approvals under CSE policies.
Completion of the Transaction is expected to occur no later than January 27, 2023, and remains subject to a number of conditions, including the completion of satisfactory due diligence, the negotiation and finalization of definitive documentation, completion of the Concurrent Financing, receipt of any required regulatory and third-party consents, approval of the CSE, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Transaction cannot close until the required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.
Further information regarding the Transaction will be made available in due course. The Company has commissioned a geological report on the Project, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects. Readers are encouraged to review the listing statement which will be prepared by the Company in connection with the Transaction along with a copy of the geological report on the Project, both of which will be made available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Glen Peter Parsley, P. Geo. is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.
About Torrent Gold Inc.
Torrent Gold is a mineral exploration company founded with the express purpose of acquiring and exploring mineral properties during the current resource commodity cycle. Torrent is exploring its grassroots Clover Mountain gold property in Idaho as well as six early-stage gold exploration projects in Nevada and Utah acquired from Liberty Gold. The Company has a Boise, Idaho based technical team that is well positioned to conduct exploration in Idaho, Nevada, and Utah.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Alexander Kunz
President and Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Alexander Kunz
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Torrent Gold Inc.
1307 S. Colorado Ave.
Boise, Idaho 83706
Telephone: 1-208-926-6379
email: alex@dkunzassoc.com
Tyler Ross
Investor Relations
Torrent Gold Inc.
email: tylerdross778@gmail.com
Tel: 604-428-6128
Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Project, the terms and conditions of the proposed Transaction, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, the potential size of the mineralized zone, metallurgical recoveries, the completion of the Concurrent Financing and the Transaction and satisfaction of any obligations thereunder, the requisite approvals with respect to the Transaction being obtained and the entering into of the Adjacent Lands Agreement. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold and silver; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, the ongoing war in the Ukraine, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company’s objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company’s most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis, available on www.sedar.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV (Updated December 2022)
Click here to read the previous best junior gold stocks article.
After a tough Q3, gold has begun to rebound in the final stretch of 2022, passing US$1,800 per ounce to start December.
Earlier this year, the gold price hit a year-to-date high of US$2,069 in the weeks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, it spent much of the rest of the year declining, ending Q3 at US$1,671.75. As of December 7, the gold price was C$1,782.
With the year coming to a close, the Investing News Network recently recapped the factors that affected the gold price in 2022 quarter by quarter, and spoke with multiple experts about the trends seen this year.
“We have had a year where investors have had to manage risk, whether it is coming from high inflation or from geopolitics; combined (those) have supported demand for gold,” said Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council.
This list shows the TSXV-listed gold companies with the biggest year-to-date share price gains. It was generated on December 6, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all stocks included had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. Reunion Gold (TSXV:RGD)
Year-to-date gain: 200 percent; market cap: C$465.08 million; current share price: C$0.42
Reunion Gold is focused on the Guiana Shield, with projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. The company has a 50/50 alliance with Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) for its NW Extension in Suriname. Reunion's primary focus is its Oko West project in Guyana, where it has spent much of 2021 and 2022 drilling.
After seeing positive share price movement early in the year, Reunion has continued that trend. On February 24, the company drilled its two deepest gold intercepts at Oko West. Its share price climbed to a Q1 high of C$0.35 on March 29. In May, Reunion commenced trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol RGDFF, which led to another share price gain for the company.
In Q3, the company continued to see movement. On September 7, Reunion provided a corporate update and announced “significant” gold intersections at Oko West’s Kairuni zone. Highlights include 5.19 grams per metric ton (g/t) over 52.5 meters. The company's share price moved from C$0.30 to C$0.41 over the week following the release and has maintained those heights through Q4.
On November 9, Reunion Gold released further drill results from Oko West that “continue to expand the known mineralization footprint at depth.” The news brought the company’s share price to a new year-to-date high of C$0.46. Later in November, the company announced that its board of directors was appointing Rick Howes as president and CEO effective January 1, 2023. He was previously CEO of Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM,OTC Pink:DPMLF). He was later appointed to Reunion's board as well.
2. Majestic Gold (TSXV:MJS)
Year-to-date gain: 61.54 percent; market capitalization: C$112.61 million; current share price: C$0.105
Majestic Gold is a gold miner with its producing Songjiagou open-pit gold mine, which is located in the Shandong province in Eastern China. According to the company, Shandong province accounts for 25 percent of China’s gold production. Songjiagou has been in operation since 2011, although it originally began its life as an underground mine. Recently, Majestic has turned its eyes to lithium exploration in Western Australia, and has acquired 65 percent interests in multiple tenements in the state.
The company hasn’t released any news specifically about the Songjiagou gold mine in 2022, but according to its quarterly reports it has been seeing big increases year-over-year in production. In Q1, output was up 94 percent, at 10,071 ounces; in Q2, it was up 173 percent, at 19,864 ounces; most recently in Q3, it was up 139 percent, at 9,853 ounces.
Majestic has been exploring at its Western Australia tenements with the goal of finding “pegmatite-hosted spodumene deposits capable of hosting lithium mineralization.” While results from the six samples it took from its Moorine property returned only trace amounts of lithium, they show “elevated” rubidium, which has its own uses, but is also associated with lithium mineralization.
Although it didn’t release any news in the prior weeks, November 21 saw Majestic’s share price spike from C$0.07 to C$0.11 from the previous trading day, a year-to-date high for the company that it has maintained. Most recently, Majestic shared its AGM results and an update on the listing of its subsidiary Persistence Resources Group on Hong Kong's stock exchange.
3. G2 Goldfields (TSXV:GTWO)
Year-to-date gain: 56.63 percent; market capitalization: C$109.87 million; current share price: C$0.65
G2 Goldfields is focused on exploration in Guyana, where its flagship property is its Oko gold project. The company has completed 116 holes worth of drilling at the property, and it has the option to acquire a 100 percent interest in the project through further exploration. G2 Goldfields also has two other projects in the country, the Peters and Jubilee past-producing mines.
After a slow start to the year in terms of G2 Goldfields' share price performance, March and April saw the company trend upward to reach a year-to-date high of C$0.81. During this time, G2 Goldfields released three exploration updates for the Oko main zone at Oko, as well as the zone’s maiden mineral resource estimate. The report shows an indicated resource of 220,000 ounces of gold and an inferred resource of 974,000 ounces. The company filed its NI 43-101 technical report for Oko on June 1.
The year's third quarter saw a private placement funding that brought in C$13.37 million, which the company says will go towards further exploration at Oko. Since then, G2 Goldfields has released multiple drill results from the project. Results from 10 drill holes shared in mid-November show a highlight interval of 70 g/t over 3.8 meters.
Its most recent exploration results on November 30 resulted in a spike from C$0.62 to C$0.75 between November 29 and December 1. The announcement notes the discovery of a “new surface zone of broad disseminated gold mineralization.”
4. Viva Gold (TSXV:VAU)
Year-to-date gain: 50 percent; market cap: C$16.49 million; current share price: C$0.165
Viva Gold is advancing its flagship Tonopah gold project in Nevada, which had measured and indicated resources of 394,000 ounces as of early 2022. The project is located along the Walker Lane gold trend, and is currently being moved towards the feasibility stage. The company places a heavy emphasis on ESG initiatives at its project.
The company began a reverse-circulation drill program at Tonopah in October using data gained from its core drill program in the summer. In an announcement, Viva detailed its plans going forward after receiving results from the new program, including its intentions to update its resource estimate and its preliminary economic assessment. It also shared that it had received necessary permits and had completed a report on wildlife and vegetation in the region.
On October 24, Viva released results from metallurgical test work that show gold leach recovery of above 91 percent for samples grading over 1 g/t and of 68 percent for low-grade samples.
Big news came at the end of November for Viva, as high-grade drill results sent its share price soaring. After closing at C$0.09 the previous trading day, it moved up to C$0.18 on the back of news that drilling had intersected a highlight of 5 g/t over 58 meters, including 24 g/t over 11 meters. That has marked a year-to-date high for the company.
5. Mayfair Gold (TSXV:MFG)
Year-to-date gain: 46.59 percent; market capitalization: C$107.04 million; current share price: C$1.29
Advanced-stage exploration company Mayfair Gold is focused on its Fenn-Gib gold project in Ontario's Timmins gold camp in the Abitibi gold belt. The project hosts 2.08 million indicated ounces of gold.
On April 6, Mayfair shared an update on exploration at Fenn-Gib, and this drove shares upward, eventually culminating in a year-to-date high of C$1.59 on April 14, although those highs did not stick. On May 31, Fenn-Gib became Canada’s first carbon-neutral gold project following the company's purchase of carbon offsets to match its 2021 emissions.
Over the summer, Mayfair completed maiden drill programs at Fenn-Gib’s South Block and North Block. In October, the company released further drill results at the site, which President and CEO Patrick Evans said show the project’s potential for growth based on the consistency of results and the fact that the mineralization is “broadly disseminated.”
Using results from drilling up until July 31, Mayfair released an interim mineral resource update that raised its indicated resource by 47 percent to 3.06 million ounces. The company anticipates the release of another resource update in the second quarter of 2023; it should include the entirety of its 110,000 meter drilling program.
With regards to that drilling program, Mayfair released “ultra high grade” results in mid-November that include a highlight of 225 g/t gold over 1.5 meters, and in December shared lower-grade but broad results of 1.1 g/t over 366.7 meters, including 5.6 g/t over 16 meters. The company’s share price climbed throughout November on the back of these releases.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
ALX Resources Corp. Applies to Amend Warrant Terms
ALX Resources Corp.(TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that it is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to amend the terms of an aggregate of 10,744,623 outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), which were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see ALX news releases dated December 17, 2019 and December 30, 2019).
The Company is seeking to extend the term of the Warrants for two additional years. Warrants issued in the first tranche of the Offering would be extended to December 17, 2024, and the Warrants issued in the second tranche of the Offering would be extended to December 30, 2024. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged, at $0.08 per Warrant. The application to extend the expiry dates of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.
Related Party Transaction Disclosure
The participation by Warren Stanyer, Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Groening, Chief Financial Officer of ALX in the first tranche of the Company's private placement that closed on November 3, 2022 with each individual purchasing flow-through units consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half of one non flow-through common share purchase warrant (the "Flow-through Units") (see ALX news release dated November 3, 2022) constitutes related party transactions, as Mr. Stanyer and Mr. Groening were insiders of the Company at the time the transaction was agreed to. However, such related party transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions on the basis of the "Fair Market Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization" exemptions contained in ss. 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. In particular, at the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the Flow-through Units to be acquired by Mr. Stanyer and Mr. Groening, nor the fair market value of the consideration paid by Mr. Stanyer and Mr. Groening for such Flow-through Units, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About ALX
ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".
ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical. ALX has added new energy metals projects to its portfolio located in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia.
ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.
ALX owns 100% interests in lithium exploration properties staked in 2022 known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, and a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project, located in Nova Scotia.
ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.
For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.
"Warren Stanyer"
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: the application for an extension to the expiry time for certain common share purchase warrants. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties for the Company include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations; and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
Significant Discovery At "Sentazon Deeps" With Several High-Grade Intersections Including 40 Metres At 4.2 g/t AuEq
Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from drilling at its flagship Hualilan Gold Project, San Juan Argentina. The results are from the Company's ongoing drill program targeting extensions to the current 2.1 million ounce AuEq1 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")2. These results will feed Into a planned mineral resource update in the first quarter of 2023.
Highlights
- Extension drilling at Sentazon delivers outstanding results with the discovery of a significant new zone of mineralisation at depth plus extensions to the south along strike.
- Results include:
- 50.0m at 3.4 g/t AuEq1 - 2.4 g/t Au, 16.8g/t Ag, 1.8% Zn from 441.0m including,
40.0m at 4.2 g/t AuEq1 - 2.9 g/t Au, 20.9 g/t Ag, 2.2% Zn from 441.0m including,
22.5m at 7.0 g/t AuEq1 - 4.8 g/t Au, 33.5 g/t Ag, 3.8% Zn from 456.5m and,
9.1m at 2.4 g/t AuEq1 - 2.2 g/t Au, 13.1 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn from 507.9m including,
1.8m at 11.7 g/t AuEq1 - 10.8 g/t Au, 62.3 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn from 507.9m (GNDD-316ext);
- 16.5m at 5.9 g/t AuEq1 - 4.1 g/t Au, 18.9 g/t Ag, 3.4% Zn from 53.0 including,
10.5m at 9.3 g/t AuEq1 - 6.5 g/t Au, 29.6 g/t Ag, 5.3% Zn from 59.1m including,
4.1m at 18.9 g/t AuEq1 - 13.8 g/t Au, 58.3 g/t Ag, 9.4% Zn from 59.9 (GNDD-670);
- 21.2m at 2.7 g/t AuEq1 - 2.1 g/t Au, 18.3 g/t Ag, 0.7% Zn from 409.2 including,
3.8m at 6.5 g/t AuEq1 - 4.0 g/t Au, 68.9g/t Ag, 3.5% Zn from 409.2m and,
1.9m at 8.5 g/t AuEq1 - 8.3 g/t Au, 10.3 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn from 428.5 (GNDD-675);
- 36.0m at 1.0 g/t AuEq1 - 0.9 g/t Au, 4.5 g/t Ag, 0.2% Zn from 301.0m including,
- 6.5m at 4.0 g/t AuEq1 - 3.3 g/t Au, 13.8 g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn from 330.5m and (GNDD-628A);
- 50.0m at 3.4 g/t AuEq1 - 2.4 g/t Au, 16.8g/t Ag, 1.8% Zn from 441.0m including,
- GNDD-316e, a 217 metre extension to GNDD-316, in a lightly drilled area on the northern margin of Sentazon discovers a significant new zone of high-grade mineralisation at depth
- GNDD-675 confirms this new zone "Sentazon Deeps" has significant scale
- Several holes extend the mineralisation at Sentazon over 100 metres south of, and 400 metres downdip of, the current mineral resource boundary with mineralisation remaining open
Commenting on the drilling at Sentazon, CEL Managing Director, Mr Kris Knauer, said
“This is an outstanding set of results from our flagship Hualilan Gold project. Not only have we discovered a new zone of mineralisation at depth with an intercept including 22.5 metres at 7.0 g/t gold equivalent, several drill holes into this new discovery zone have confirmed it has significant scale.
Additionally, we have extended the mineralisation another 100 metres past the southern boundary of the resource with multiple ore grade intersections. Indeed, Hualilan looks to be really opening up to the south; which is not a total surprise given Sentazon has highest temperature mineral assemblage at Hualilan which is indicative of it being close to the centre rather than the edge of thedeposit."
The results, from extension drilling at Sentazon which is the southern limit of the current MRE, demonstrate a significant increase in the scale of the mineralisation at Sentazon. The strike extent of Sentazon has been extended from 150 to 250 metres with mineralisation remaining open along strike to the south. Additionally, drilling has confirmed the discovery of a significant new zone of high-grade mineralisation at depth "Sentazon Deeps: which has been intersected in several drill holes.
SENTAZON MINERALISATION
Sentazon is the southernmost mineralisation defined historically at Hualilan and was described historically as;
"Manto-style" high grade lenses, oriented parallel to the limestone beds, caused by the replacement of the limestone beds with massive sulphides. The Sentazon Manto is one of three en-echelon manto zones at Cerro Sur, over a combined strike interval of 330 metres, the others being the Muchilera and Magnata Manto's both to the north. Mineralisation dips 40 to 70 degrees west and is open at depth."
Sentazon continues to grow in importance. It was historically lightly drilled as it was considered to be complex and of limited in extent. Sentazon contributed 333,655 ounces of gold equivalent at a grade of 5.3 g/t AuEq2 to the current 2.1 Moz Mineral Resource Estimate and mineralisation at Sentazon remains open along strike and at depth and continues to expand.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Challenger Exploration, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Gold Price 2022 Year-End Review
Click here to read the previous gold price update.
Gold’s status as a safe haven and a hedge against inflation provided support in 2022 as the yellow metal battled headwinds from a strong US dollar and the US Federal Reserve's attack on inflation.
On course to shed 1.6 percent for the year, gold was unable to retain gains made in the first quarter, when a price spike following Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent the precious metal to a 19 month high of US$2,053 an ounce. The March surge was a 13 percent increase from January’s start value, but was short-lived as gold returned to the US$1,939 level by the end of Q1.
The second quarter of the year saw further consolidation as gold slipped to US$1,811, while market volatility sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) and the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) into bear market territory.
By Q3, seasonal weakness paired with a surging US dollar had forced gold to a 30 month low of US$1,691.
Gold price in Q1: Russia-Ukraine war adds early tailwinds
As economies around the world continued to recover from the pandemic in early 2022, Russia’s attack on Ukraine created global uncertainty, which worked in gold’s favor during the first quarter of the year.
Philip Newman, managing director at Metals Focus, explained that gold’s performance in 2022 was the result of two major factors.
“Obviously, the first one is the war, where we saw prices spike for a range of precious metals. You had that flight to safe havens that obviously dominated everything as you would expect ... then dissipated.”
As the gold price stabilized after the initial shock, long-term drivers began to emerge. “What came to the fore, and is still the most important, is really the macro backdrop, and drilling down further, the actions and expectations of the Fed," explained Newman.
Interestingly, although the war had a transitory effect on the gold price, production felt a deeper impact.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions have meant that miners operating in Russia have had issues getting financing and equipment from western sources,” said Adam Webb, director of mine supply at Metals Focus.
Higher overhead costs related to energy and transport are also weighing on gold miners globally and in the Russian region. “This has impeded Russian gold production, and we expect a 30 tonne (9 percent) year-on-year drop in output this year," he said.
The decline in supply out of Russia will be offset by a significant rise in output from another region.
“We expect global mined gold production to rise by 1 percent year-on-year,” Webb said. “The biggest contributor to this will be a rise in output from China, which we forecast to increase by 39 tonnes year-on-year, surpassing the fall in Russian production.”
The uptick in Chinese supply stems from a recovery in production following safety work stoppages in 2021.
Gold price in Q2: Inflation hedge status kicks in
In June, US inflation reached a four decade high of 9.1 percent as gold began its H2 descent below US$1,800.
Gold's weakness in the face of inflation prompted some market participants to question its value as a hedge. But other experts said the yellow metal was doing its job.
“Actually, gold has performed much better than many of the traditional inflation hedges that investors hold,” said Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council (WGC).
While gold is impacted by higher opportunity costs, Artigas said it has largely maintained its value in the face of rampant inflation.
“Gold has outperformed TIPS (Treasury inflation-protected securities) and, more generally, global inflation-linked bonds, because higher opportunity costs are not something that is impacting only the gold market.”
Gold's price performance year-to-date.
Chart via TradingEconomics.
For Joe Cavatoni, chief market strategist of the Americas at the WGC, gold’s inflationary hedge upside is still to be seen.
“Nobody hedges inflation for three weeks; nobody hedges inflation for three months,” he said. “They hedge inflation long term … and it's the right way to think about why gold fits in your portfolio as a strategic hedge."
By early November, the Fed had implemented its fourth 75 basis point rate hike and sixth consecutive increase, pushing the federal funds rate to 3.75 to 4 percent, a 14 year high.
This environment has made gold’s ability to hedge particularly alluring for investors.
“We have had a year where investors have had to manage risk, whether it is coming from high inflation or from geopolitics; combined (those) have supported demand for gold,” Artigas said.
By mid-November, the Fed’s inflation targeting blitz had seen some success, with the consumer price index rising 7.7 percent year-on-year in October, the smallest 12 month increase since January.
As Newman explained, the better-than-expected annual inflation numbers resulted in optimism that the Fed may be able to slow its course or even pivot sooner than expected.
“You also saw a bit of a short-covering rally; we saw that in gold, and silver for that matter,” he said. “From our point of view, that felt perhaps a little bit overdone. And we saw that when prices came off fairly quickly thereafter.”
Gold price in Q3 and Q4: Bar and coin demand takes flight
Gold's more than two year price low in Q3 came as output hit a year-to-date high, a factor Webb associated with seasonality.
“Q3 is traditionally a strong month for production as mining and processing is not impacted by cold weather at operations located in Russia, China, Canada and the US,” he said. “It also falls outside of the wet season in other gold-producing countries.”
For the three month period, mine production rose to nearly 950 metric tons, a 2 percent year-over-year move.
Even though miners have benefited from these mild conditions, the effects of inflation have been inescapable.
“Inflation is pushing costs up for miners and reducing margins,” Webb explained. “The average all-in sustaining cost reached a record high of US$1,289 per ounce in Q2, and this is likely to rise again in Q3. Meanwhile, higher interest rates are making debt financing for projects and expansion more expensive.”
In terms of demand, the September quarter saw a 28 percent year-over-year improvement despite a steep decline in investment demand. Although bar and coin purchases continued to gain strength, rising 36 percent, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) grappled with more outflows. The discrepancy highlights the differences in the two segments, explained Newman.
“The gold ETF space really is dominated by larger investors, not necessarily retail,” he said, pointing out that these investors are motivated by Fed expectations and real yields. “I think you've seen liquidations of ETFs, which is in broad measure echoing some of the activity you see on the (Chicago Mercantile Exchange)."
On the flip side, demand for bars and coins has already surpassed 880 metric tons for 2022, the highest level since 2013. Newman attributed the steady increase in bar and coin demand to retail investors responding to inflation.
“But from an institutional point of view, because rates have been so low, that rising inflation signals to them that all the rates are going to continue to rise,” he explained. "That's why you see (institutional investors) taking a negative view of gold, whereas retail investors tend to react in a more traditional sense to inflation, and are therefore buying gold as a hedge against inflation."
By December 6, the price of gold was holding above US$1,750 at US$1,771.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Marvel Discovery Arranges $1.9M private placement
Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T), (MARVF: OTCQB); (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise total proceeds of $1,900,000 by issuing up to 15,283,366 flow-through Units (the “FT Units”) and issuing up to 599,963 non flow-through units (the “NFT Units”).
Each FT Unit priced at $0.12 per unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant (“Warrant”) entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share (“Warrant Shares”) at a price of $0.25 cents for a period of 24 months following the issuance date.
Each NFT Unit priced at $0.11 cents per unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant; each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.18 cents for a period of 24 months following the issuance date.
The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company’s British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland projects.
A Finders fees may be paid in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing. Final acceptance is subject to TSX Venture approval.
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook – Au Prospects)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly – Au Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull – Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
- Quebec (Duhamel –Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North – Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company’s website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
“Karim Rayani”
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Brunswick Exploration Increases Position in James Bay With PLEX Project Option
Brunswick Exploration Inc.(TSX-V:BRW; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has expanded its recently signed option agreement with Osisko Development Corp. (TSX-V: ODV) to also acquire a 90% interest in the PLEX Project (the “Project located in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec, which is located along the same fault structure that hosts Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette lithium project.
Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “I am very pleased to cement Brunswick Exploration’s position within the La Grande Greenstone belt, host to Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette Lithium project. The addition of the PLEX Project, alongside the previously-announced Mythril option with Midland, strategically positions the Company as PLEX covers a portion of the La Grande shear zone, which contains the entire Corvette lithium trend. Furthermore, with today’s announcement, our James Bay portfolio of properties now includes over 200 untested S-type pegmatites with a minimum 600 metres strike length. We will continue to grow our portfolio in James Bay and across Canada to further increase our chances of making significant lithium discoveries.”
The PLEX Project package contains a total of 375 claims, representing 19,175 hectares (192 sq. km.). The property is accessible year-round and located near the Trans-Taiga highway, providing access to the La Grande-4 hydroelectric complex. The Project is situated approximately 75 km west of Patriot Battery Metals’ Project, along the La Grande shear zone which is host to the entire Corvette lithium trend. Compilation work by BRW has identified over 100 individual pegmatite outcrops and numerous pegmatite dykes on the Project of varying length, including one pegmatite dyke measuring 1.7 kilometres strike length. The latter was intersected in multiple drill holes by previous gold explorers between 2007 and 2014 but was only superficially described in drill logs and not assayed for Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum mineralization; the longest drill intersection of pegmatite measured 103 meters in length (MRNF assessment files GM 63465 and GM 68914).
The Project has historically never been explored for lithium mineralization. BRW intends to launch a regional prospecting campaign in late Q2 2023 to explore both the PLEX and Mythril Projects and multiple other smaller BRW claim packages located in the northern half of the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region. The campaign will include sampling and analysis of pegmatite from recovered drill core on the PLEX Project and will likely lead to more follow-up trenching and/or drilling beyond BRW’s current exploration program for 2023.
ODEV Expanded Option Agreement
The expanded Option allows BRW to acquire a 90% interest in the Project for a total consideration of 8,000,000 shares over a two-year period, upon closing of the option agreement (the “Agreement”) under the following terms:
- An initial payment of 1,000,000 shares, within five (5) business days of the Effective Date of the Agreement;
- A payment of 3,000,000 shares, on or before the 1st year anniversary of the Effective Date of the Agreement;
- A payment of 4,000,000 shares, on or before the 2nd year anniversary of the Effective Date of the Agreement.
In order to exercise the Option; Brunswick Exploration shall fund an aggregate amount of $6,000,000 in Work Expenditures in accordance with the following schedule:
- An aggregate of $1,000,000 before the 1st year anniversary of the Effective Date;
- An aggregate of $2,000,000 before the 2nd year anniversary of the Effective Date;
- An aggregate of $4,000,000 before the 3rd year anniversary of the Effective Date;
- An aggregate of $6,000,000 before the 4th year anniversary of the Effective Date.
Upon execution of the Option, BRW will retain a right of first refusal on ODEV’s 10% ownership. Furthermore, ODEV will not be expected to fund its pro-rata share of the exploration budget following the exercise of the Option until the construction of a mine.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jeff Hussey, Director of Brunswick Exploration. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec.
About Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for hard rock lithium deposits in Eastern Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Eastern Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
Investor Relations/information
Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com)
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
