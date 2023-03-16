Precious MetalsInvesting News

IIROC Trade Resumption - TGLD

Trading resumes in:

Company: Torrent Gold Inc.

CSE Symbol: TGLD

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/16/c0356.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

New Break Increases Land Position at its Moray Project

New Break Increases Land Position at its Moray Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has increased the land position at its Moray property ("Moray") to 2,894 hectares from 1,856 hectares. Moray is located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.. Moray exhibits comparable geology, mineralization and alteration characteristics to Young-Davidson, including mafic volcanic hosted and syenite hosted auriferous quartz vein zones. Current annual gold production at Young-Davidson runs 190,000 to 200,000 ounces at an average grade of 2.3 grams per tonne gold ("gt Au"), generating in excess of US$100 million of free cash flow annually at current gold prices.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Puma Exploration Mobilises Crew for Its 2023 Drilling Program at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Mobilises Crew for Its 2023 Drilling Program at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that drilling will begin shortly on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. A technical crew will be mobilized next week in preparation for the Company's planned 2023 drilling program.

The first phase of drilling will focus on definition and expansion of the high-grade gold intercepts (see Table 1) and interpreted high-grade gold shoots at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"). The LGZ is Puma's main area of focus. The zone currently covers 750 m of strike, a 75 m width, and has been defined to a depth of ~100 m.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Peruvian Technical Services Provider for Development at Lucero

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Peruvian Technical Services Provider for Development at Lucero

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver,BC TheNewswire March 15 th 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce its engagement of has entered service engagements SLM Mining Services (" SLM "), a technical mining service provider with extensive experience working in Peru and the Andean Region, for the work plan building up to commencing ore extraction operations at the Lucero High Grade Previously-Producing Gold-Silver Mine, SLM will work in conjunction with the Company's operations team.  The duration of the contract with SLM is 3 years.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Snowline Gold Announces Strategic Investment by B2Gold Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Snowline Gold Announces Strategic Investment by B2Gold Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO, NYSE American: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold") has agreed to complete a strategic investment into the Company. B2Gold will be the purchaser of common shares of the Company on the back end of an initial non-brokered flow-through private placement arranged by Snowline. Pursuant to the initial non-brokered private placement, up to 3,941,048 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") will be issued at a price of C$4.862 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$19,161,375 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Successfully Raises $1,094,133 Through Exercise of Warrants and Extends European Marketing

iMetal Resources Successfully Raises $1,094,133 Through Exercise of Warrants and Extends European Marketing

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 5,470,666 warrants have been exercised, adding $1,094,133 to the Treasury as of March 13, 2023. The warrants were issued in connection to a public unit offering completed by the Company (see Press Release April 8, 2022

"I am extremely pleased to report a successful exercise of over 5 million share purchase warrants for the Company generating an additional $1M+ of hard dollars to the iMetal treasury," commented Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of iMetal Resources. "The warrant exercise clearly demonstrates investor faith in the Company's management and projects, The additional proceeds will be used for general working capital and further exploration on our flagship Gowganda West property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $15 MILLION

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $15 MILLION

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures ") is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously-announced best efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "), the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), have agreed to increase the size of the Offering. The Company will now issue up to 37,500,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for total gross proceeds of up to $15,000,000 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

