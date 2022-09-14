



Overview Its assets are only one aspect of a company and don’t always determine its success. On top of its projects, the management team plays a vital role in the company’s ability to capitalize on its deposits. Even the most ideal assets won’t reach their full potential with an inexperienced or ineffective team behind them. That’s why evaluating a miner’s management team is one of the core tenets of assessing a company for investment opportunities. How do you evaluate a miner’s leadership? A “dream team” will have experience in a few key areas: technical, operational and marketing. Technical expertise covers engineering, geology and metallurgy. Operational experience includes leading previous companies and projects to success. Marketing primarily focuses on how the company interacts with the public and the transparency it provides. Having a proven track record of success in these areas means the miner is more likely to reach its goals and realize the full potential of its projects. Torrent Gold (CSE: Torrent Gold (CSE: TGLD ) is a gold-focused exploration and development mining company backed by a management team with the right expertise and experience. The company’s flagship project is Jessup, a drill-ready, gold-silver asset in Nevada. Jessup currently has a measured resource estimate of 331,800 ounces of gold equivalent, and there is potential for additional deposits as much of the asset is unexplored. Torrent Gold’s management team has operational experience in Nevada, technical experience in gold, and prioritizes transparency throughout its organization.

Experts in engineering and geology round out the company’s management team. Patrick Loury, senior geologist, is the former lead geologic modeler for Nevada Gold Mines and currently serves as the senior consulting geologist for Prime Mining Corp. Jeff Lindstrom, senior mining engineer, has worked in the mining industry for more than 20 years and played an essential role in helping two gold mining companies reach their goals. The experienced leadership team is now focusing on its flagship asset in Nevada, a Tier-1 jurisdiction with a mining-friendly local government, robust area infrastructure, and skilled local workforce. The Jessup Project is within the underexplored San Jacinto region and has historical heap leach results indicating 84 percent gold and 27 percent silver, meeting the company’s requirements. The company also has an exploration portfolio of properties throughout Nevada, each of which is primed for a potential JV model, creating an additional revenue stream. In addition, Torrent Gold is continuously evaluating new projects for synergy potential with Jessup and its early-stage assets. The company is also exploring its Clover Mountain Project in Idaho, which has excellent development potential following additional exploratory campaigns.

Company Highlights Torrent Gold is led by a management team that has found success in previous gold-focused companies, with expertise and experience in gold exploration and development, as well as managing and building operations in Nevada.

Daniel Kunz, executive chairman, is the former CEO of Ivanhoe Mines and MK Gold Company as well as Prime Mining, playing a critical role in the companies’ growth and success.

Torrent Gold’s flagship Jessup asset has historic results that build initial confidence in its potential, prompting the company to acquire and fully explore the project.

The Jessup Project has demonstrated a resource composition of 84 percent gold and 27 percent silver.

Torrent Gold also has exploration opportunities throughout its portfolio of early-stage assets in Nevada and Idaho, creating potential for a joint venture (JV) model.

Key Projects The Jessup Project

The Jessup Project covers 2,780 acres in Churchill County, Nevada, and includes 158 unpatented lode mining claims. The asset has a low royalty burden at 1.6 percent NSR. Historic heap leach test results met the company’s 84 percent gold and 27 percent silver requirements. Additionally, the asset has existing access to water, a must-have for any Nevada mining operation. Project Highlights: Located in Underexplored San Jacinto : Nevada is a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, but many regions, such as San Jacinto, remain underexplored. Jessup contains high-grade gold-silver intercepts that indicate significant expansion potential, which previous owners have not explored.

: Nevada is a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, but many regions, such as San Jacinto, remain underexplored. Jessup contains high-grade gold-silver intercepts that indicate significant expansion potential, which previous owners have not explored. Exploration Campaigns Scheduled : The company has a comprehensive exploration program scheduled for the asset that includes: 2022 : Initial permits at a less than a 5-acre disturbance Pending NI 43-101 compliant technical report Site sampling, mapping, soils testing and other exploratory campaigns Ongoing negotiations for additional acreage 2023 : Permits for a 10-month large-scale drill program 100-hole core drill program 2024 : Updated NI 43-101 resource report

: The company has a comprehensive exploration program scheduled for the asset that includes: Ideal Geological Features: The asset demonstrates the right geological features indicative of rich mineral deposits. The project contains low sulfidation, epithermal gold-silver deposits with deep structural oxidation, and widespread silification, which is controlled by veining and faulting.

Clover Mountain & Exploration Portfolio

Torrent Gold also has an extensive portfolio of early-stage assets that warrant additional exploration and have the potential to become joint venture projects. Most of its assets are in Nevada and show synergy potential with Jessup. The company also owns the Clover Mountain Project, its encouraging project in Idaho. Project Highlights: The Clover Mountain Project : Located 60 miles southwest of Boise, Idaho, the asset is a drill-ready greenfield exploration project, and drill targets have already been identified. Historic soil sampling indicated the presence of high-grade copper and zinc.

: Located 60 miles southwest of Boise, Idaho, the asset is a drill-ready greenfield exploration project, and drill targets have already been identified. Historic soil sampling indicated the presence of high-grade copper and zinc. Nevada Exploration Portfolio : Torrent Gold is continuously evaluating projects in Nevada for acquisition. Its current exploration portfolio includes: Anchor : Rock-hosted gold property with undrilled targets. Sandy : Sedimentary rock-hosted gold property with a jasperoid zone. Stateline : Gold-silver property with a 305-meter-long vein of high-grade metals. Brik : High-grade gold intersections with near-surface deposits. Easter : Gold-silver deposit with a 2010 historic resource report. Viper : Gold asset with high-grade gold drill intersections with an unknown true width.

: Torrent Gold is continuously evaluating projects in Nevada for acquisition. Its current exploration portfolio includes: