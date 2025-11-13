Torrent Capital Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results; Announces October Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

As of September 30, 2025, Torrent had a NAV of $33.5 million (or $0.88 per share), with cash on hand of $4.3 million.

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, along with an update on its portfolio performance for October 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Net Asset Value: $33.5 million or $0.88 per share;
  • Cash Position: $4.3 million in cash at quarter end;
  • Investment Gains: $4.6 million in net gains on investments, equivalent to $0.13 per share;
  • Digital Asset Gains: $1.9 million in net gains on digital assets, equivalent to $0.05 per share; and
  • Earnings Per Share: $0.13 per share up from $0.06 per share in Q3 2024.

"Our Q3 2025 results confirm a solid quarter of performance. We remain focused on maintaining exposure to high-quality growth opportunities, while strategically rebalancing concentrated positions to build a more resilient portfolio in light of elevated market valuations," said Wade Dawe, CEO of Torrent Capital.

October Financial Highlights

  • Net Asset Value: As of October 31, 2025, Torrent's NAV stood at approximately $33.7 million or $0.88 per share;
  • Increased Cash Position: Torrent increased liquidity, ending October with $5.9 million in cash at month end;
  • Performance Drivers: NAV remained stable during October as gains from Lemonade, Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. were offset in part by declines in the Company's digital asset holdings which were largely liquidated by month end;
  • Expanded Resource Portfolio: Torrent increased its exposure to gold during the month amid the sector's rising prices by initiating a position in B2Gold Corp. while maintaining a position in Fortune Bay Corp.

Cautionary Note on Preliminary Results

The October 2025 financial figures presented in this release are preliminary, unaudited results and are subject to change following the completion of the Company's standard closing procedures and review. Final October results will be included in the Company's audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025, that will be filed on SEDAR+ on or before April 29, 2026.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities, digital assets, and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

TORR:CC
Torrent Capital
Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd is a company which focuses on strategic investments in public and private company securities.
