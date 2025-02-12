Torrent Capital Increases its Solana Holdings

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent") announces it has acquired an additional 4,955 Solana (SOL) tokens since January 6, 2025, when it announced the creation of a cryptocurrency portfolio and initial SOL purchases. As of February 10, 2025, Torrent held a total of 6,955 SOL, which are generating a yield from staking rewards.

Torrent plans to increase its investment and participation in the Solana ecosystem by accumulating SOL tokens and staking them to earn rewards.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities, cryptocurrencies, and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

For further information, please contact:

Contact:
Wade Dawe
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1 902 536 1976

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240638

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Torrent Capital Ltd is a company which focuses on strategic investments in public and private company securities.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (February 12) as of 9:00 a.m. UTC.

Here's a recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (February 10) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) (the "Company" or "Torrent") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced equity financing of 12,511,057 units (the "Units") at an issue price of $0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds of $8,757,740 (the "Offering").

Wade Dawe, CEO and Board Chair of Torrent, added, "We are pleased to complete this financing with strong insider participation while at the same time expanding Torrent's shareholder base. This is the first financing completed by Torrent since becoming a publicly listed Investment Issuer in 2017. We are enthusiastic about the growth potential and opportunities in decentralized finance, and specifically, we plan to make significant investments in Solana cryptocurrency."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (February 7) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

