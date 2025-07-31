Torrent Capital Announces Appointment of New CFO

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF), ("Torrent") announces it has appointed Eric Thompson as Chief Financial Officer effective August 1, 2025, upon the retirement of Rob Randall. Mr. Randall's retirement comes after a 40-year career including the past nine years as Torrent's CFO.

"Rob has been an invaluable partner during Torrent's nine years of growth," said Wade Dawe, Torrent's CEO. "He was instrumental in establishing Torrent as an investment issuer and during his tenue, oversaw a 174% increase in the Company's NAV and a compound annual return of 16.7%. On behalf of myself and Torrent's Board, Rob has our deepest thanks and best wishes in his retirement."

Mr. Thompson takes over as CFO having served as the Controller for Torrent over the past four years working closely with Mr. Randall. Previously, Mr. Thompson worked for an intermediate upstream oil and gas company in Calgary after completing his CPA with PwC and has extensive public company financial experience.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities, cryptocurrencies, and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

For further information, please contact:

Contact:
Wade Dawe
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1 902 536 1976

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260887

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Torrent Capital
TORR:CC
Torrent Capital
Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd is a company which focuses on strategic investments in public and private company securities.
Torrent Capital Grows Its Solana Treasury to 40,039 SOL

Torrent Capital Grows Its Solana Treasury to 40,039 SOL

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR), ("Torrent") announces it has acquired an additional 13,657 Solana (SOL) tokens since March 4, 2025, when it provided its previous update on its Solana holdings. As of April 28, 2025, Torrent held a total of 40,039 SOL tokens, which are generating a yield from staking rewards.

Torrent plans to increase its investment and participation in the Solana ecosystem by accumulating SOL tokens and staking them to earn rewards. More details of Torrent's Solana thesis and digital asset strategy can be found on the Torrent website: https://torrentcapital.ca/crypto-and-blockchain/.

Torrent Capital Provides an Update on Its Solana Holdings

Torrent Capital Provides an Update on Its Solana Holdings

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR), ("Torrent") announces it has acquired an additional 8,651 Solana (SOL) tokens since February 20, 2025, when it provided its previous update on Solana holdings. As of March 3, 2025, Torrent holds a total of 26,382 SOL tokens, which are generating a yield from staking rewards. Torrent plans to increase its investment and participation in the Solana ecosystem by accumulating SOL tokens and staking them to earn rewards.

On March 2, 2025, the President of the United States announced that his executive order on digital assets will move forward on a strategic cryptocurrency reserve that includes Solana among other leading cryptocurrencies. Torrent welcomes Solana's inclusion in the reserve and remains confident that Solana will become a leading blockchain for decentralized applications.

Torrent Capital Grants Options & Restricted Share Units

Torrent Capital Grants Options & Restricted Share Units

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted 455,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan"), of which 295,000 have been granted to Directors and Officers and 160,000 options to consultants.

Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.75 per share and will vest at the rate of 50% on each of the six and twelve month anniversary of the grant date. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Company's Option Plan.

Torrent Capital Purchases Additional Solana Tokens

Torrent Capital Purchases Additional Solana Tokens

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent") announces it has acquired an additional 10,776 Solana (SOL) tokens since February 12, 2025, when it provided its previous update on Solana holdings. As of February 19, 2025, Torrent held a total of 17,731 SOL, which are generating a yield from staking rewards.

Torrent plans to increase its investment and participation in the Solana ecosystem by accumulating SOL tokens and staking them to earn rewards.

Stacked coins on a tablet with digital finance infographic overlay.

Smart Tech Revolution: How Blockchain and AI are Reshaping Investment

Two digital revolutions, blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI), are converging, creating smarter ways to manage assets from crypto to private equity. This merging of two revolutionary technologies is reshaping the foundations of investing, accelerating decentralization, improving risk management and opening new markets.

Recent macro movements highlight the urgency of these shifts. Although the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) recovered to record highs following an April plunge, its performance pales in comparison to Bitcoin’s gains. In Bitcoin terms, the S&P has lost 15 percent year-to-date and a staggering 99.98 percent since 2012, according to The Kobeissi Letter.

Meanwhile, stablecoins have become lifelines for emerging markets, crossing US$160 billion in market cap in June, up from US$150 billion weeks prior.

Stack of Ethereum coins against a blue background.

Crypto Market Update: Markets Pull Back After Fed Opts to Keep Current Interest Rate

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (July 30) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.

Champagne bottle with confetti and gold "10" balloons on blue background.

Ethereum Price History: A Decade of Disrupting Finance

When Canadian-Russian programmer Vitalik Buterin penned a white paper in 2013 outlining a new kind of blockchain platform, few could have predicted the seismic impact it would have on the world of finance, technology, and beyond.

Today (July 30), Ethereum turns 10 years old, marking a milestone that represents a decade of one of the most influential blockchain platforms and a testament to the growing pains, triumphs, and resilience of the decentralized movement.

Silver Ethereum coins on a digital stock chart background.

Crypto Market Update: Ethereum Funds Draw US$2.12 Billion in Record-breaking Week

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (July 21) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.

Smartphone with "cryptocurrency" text beside Australian flag on a textured surface.

Nauru Picks Aussie Finance Expert to Head Crypto Oversight Body

Australian banking and financial markets veteran Brian Phelps has been named head of the Command Ridge Virtual Asset Authority (CRVAA), a new regulator focused on overseeing digital assets, including crypto.

Approved by the Nauruan government in June, the CRVAA will enforce cybersecurity standards, monitoring virtual asset transactions and ensuring compliance with global anti-money laundering and financial transparency regulations.

The authority will also offer a licensing framework for virtual asset service providers to register and operate from Nauru.

Gavel beside Bitcoin coins on a dark surface.

Crypto Market Update: GENIUS Act Becomes First Federal Stablecoin Law in the US

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (July 18) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.

×