Toronto Stock Exchange, Independence Gold Corp., The View from the C-Suite

Randy C. Turner, President and Chief Executive Officer, Independence Gold Corp. ("Independence Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: IGO,OTC:IEGCF), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO,OTC:IEGCF)

Independence Gold is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancements.

To learn more, visit: https://ingold.ca/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
Randy C. Turner
President and Chief Executive Officer
604-687-3959
info@ingold.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311874

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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