Toronto Stock Exchange, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd., The View from the C-Suite

Frank Holmes, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. ("HIVE " or the "Company") (TSX: HIVE), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX: HIVE)

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is the first publicly listed company to mine digital assets powered by green energy. Today, HIVE builds and operates next-generation Tier-1 and Tier-3 data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, serving both Bitcoin and high-performance computing (HPC) clients. HIVE's twin-turbo engine infrastructure-driven by Bitcoin mining and GPU-accelerated AI computing-delivers scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for the digital economy.

To learn more, visit: https://www.hivedigitaltechnologies.com/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nathan Fast
Director of Marketing and Branding
Nathan@hivedigitaltech.com
(604) 664-1078

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299479

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hive Digital Technologieshive:cctsxv:hiveNASDAQ:HIVEblockchain investing
HIVE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Golden Bitcoin coins stacked against purple background.

Crypto Market Update: FalconX Files for Confidential US IPO

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (May 29) as of 8:00 pm UTC.Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Giann... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin coin and a US$100 bill on a circuit board with stock market graph overlays.

Crypto Market Recap: Bitcoin Price Dips as Geopolitical Tensions Ramp Up

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (May 27) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Smartphone displays US Securities and Exchange Commission webpage over a background of a rising stock market graph.

Crypto Market Update: SEC Delays Tokenized Stock Exemption

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (May 25) as of 9:00 a.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Ben Elvidge.

Tokenizing Critical Minerals for a Modern Market

The tokenization of real-world assets is rapidly evolving from crypto-native experiments to robust, institutional-grade infrastructure. Against that backdrop, established financial institutions and regulators are now recognizing blockchain’s potential to upgrade legacy market infrastructure,... Keep Reading...
Gold bitcoin rests on a computer motherboard with visible circuit details.

Crypto Market Update: Commerce Department to Spend US$2 Billion on Quantum Infrastructure

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (May 22) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin coin on reflective surface over a document.

Crypto Market Update: Trump Media Pulls SEC Applications for Bitcoin, Ether ETFs

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (May 20) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Completes $882,150 Debt Reduction Through Shares for Debt and Loan Forgiveness

New Age Metals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval to Expand Double R Gold Project with Contiguous Dash Lake Acquisition, Northwestern Ontario

Steadright Grants Options and Finders'

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. Announces the Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

Related News

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Face Bumpy Week as Prices Drop, Then Rebound

precious metals investing

Centurion Completes $882,150 Debt Reduction Through Shares for Debt and Loan Forgiveness

base metals investing

Steadright Grants Options and Finders'

cobalt investing

NOAA Certifies TMC’s Second Deep-Sea Exploration Application

energy investing

Generation Uranium increases and Closes First Trance of Non-Brokered Private Placement

base metals investing

Nuvau to attend THE Mining Event

copper investing

Panama to Publish Final Cobre Panama Audit Ahead of June Decision