TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report the last results of its 11,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec. In this latest phase, the Corporation drilled five holes for a total of 2,409 m.

Table 1: Best drilling results

Hole Zone Section From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Length
(m)* 		Au
(g/t) 		Ag
(g/t) 		Cu
(%) 		Depth
(m)
OBS-22-016 A-Po 300+00 E 258.35 283.50 25.15 0.31 0.58 0.06 200
OBS-22-017 C 300+00 E 193.20 194.00 0.80 3.83 8.30 0.42 165
A-Po 297.95 314.90 16.95 0.33 0.09 0.03 260
A-Po 343.90 353.25 9.35 6.07 3.29 0.08 295
Including 349.90 350.80 0.90 60.60 31.80 0.60
OBS-22-018 C 300+00 E 306.85 310.45 3.60 0.43 0.63 0.02 285
OBS-22-019 A-Po 175+00 E 374.70 427.00 52.30 1.83 0.73 0.04 350
Including 423.80 424.30 0.50 125.00 45.80 3.30

* True width is estimated at 65-70% of core length.

"This program was a true success as it allowed us to expand the mineralization at depth on Obalski with significant gold intersections, further demonstrating the mineral potential of our property," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "The upcoming program slated for June will be even more exciting as we will continue to test the extensions of the mineralization, in addition to drilling anomalies detected to the west of the property following the results of the induced polarization survey."

Table 2: Results of the 2021-22 drilling program on Obalski

Hole Zone Section Length
(m)* 		Au
(g/t) 		Ag
(g/t) 		Cu
(%) 		Depth
(m)
OBS-21-001 C 450+00 E 0.65 12.45 17.70 0.53 93
A-Po 0.55 1.93 1.80 - 234
OBS-21-002 C 450+00 E 1.10 1.38 1.39 - 100
A 0.50 67.10 40.10 2.32 205
D 0.90 2.59 3.10 - 236
A-Po 1.10 47.40 87.60 7.06 298
OBS-21-003 A-Po 450+00 E 11.95 0.51 1.84 0.12 276
Including 1.30 1.58 4.80 0.19
Including 1.10 1.20 4.20 0.53
A-Po 0.50 6.35 1.90 - 376
A-Po 7.10 0.26 2.13 - 419
OBS-21-004 A-Po - - - - - -
OBS-21-005 A-Po 120+00 E 4.05 3.01 3.35 - 200
OBS-21-005A A-Po 120+00 E 49.25 0.21 0.19 0.04 374
OBS-21-006 A-Po 120+00 E 1.90 0.24 0.68 - 250
OBS-21-007 A-Po 120+00 E 20.75 0.43 0.29 - 385
OBS-21-008 A-Po 150+00 E 12.55 0.85 1.40 0.11 185
Including A-Po 2.10 3.40 4.73 0.65
OBS-21-009 A-Po 150+00 E 28.50 1.41 0.81 - 200
Including A-Po 1.50 6.84 1.50 -
Including A-Po 4.50 4.03 2.87 -
OBS-21-010 A-Po 150+00 E 45.95 0.32 0.35 - 425
OBS-21-010A A-Po 150+00 E 54.80 0.33 0.20 - 425
Including A-Po 3.50 1.44 0.80 -
OBS-21-011 A-Po 200+00 E 0.50 1.60 2.60 - 210
OBS-21-012 A-Po 200+00 E 27.50 0.39 0.83 - 300
OBS-21-013 A-Po 200+00 E 1.40 0.76 2.10 0.14 450
OBS-21-014 A-Po 250+00 E 8.90 0.62 0.12 - 210
OBS-21-014A A-Po 250+00 E 7.70 0.89 0.32 - 230
OBS-21-015 A-Po 250+00 E 3.20 23.78 16.55 1.00 330
Including A-Po 0.45 167.50 112.00 6.08
OBS-21-015A A-Po 250+00 E 10.50 5.06 3.27 - 360
Including A-Po 0.65 71.00 31.40 -
OBS-22-016 A-Po 300+00 E 25.15 0.31 0.58 0.06 200
OBS-22-017 C 300+00 E 0.80 3.83 8.30 0.42 165
A-Po 16.95 0.33 0.09 0.03 260
A-Po 9.35 6.07 3.29 0.08 295
Including 0.90 60.60 31.80 0.60
OBS-22-018 C 300+00 E 3.60 0.43 0.63 0.02 285
OBS-22-019 A-Po 175+00 E 52.30 1.83 0.73 0.04 350
Including 0.50 125.00 45.80 3.30

* True width is estimated at 65-70% of core length.

Sample preparation and analysis
TomaGold has implemented and is adhering to a strict Quality Assurance/Quality Control program for the current drilling program. The core is sawed in half, with one half kept as a witness sample in Chibougamau and the other half shipped directly by bus to ALS Chemex in Val-d'Or, Quebec. ALS grinds the half core to 1/8", split it into two halves and keeps one half as a witness (reject) in Val-d'Or. ALS pulverizes the other half to minus 150 mesh, takes a 50 g sample for analysis and keeps the rest, identified as "pulp".

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by André Jean, P.Eng., the Corporation's Director of Exploration and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Obalski property
The Obalski property covers 345 hectares about 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. Discovered in 1928, the Obalski deposit produced 100,273 tonnes at grades of 1.14% Cu, 2.08 g/t Au and 6.04 g/t Ag from the A zone between 1964 to 1972, and around 9,000 tonnes at a reported grade of 8.5 g/t Au from the D zone in 1984 (Source: SIGEOM and Camchib Exploration internal reports).

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. TomaGold has interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. It also participates in a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc., through which it holds a 24.5% interest in the Baird property, near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario.

Contact:
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com

Quebec and Ontario are more than Canada's most populous provinces. These provinces are also hosts to some of the country's most prolific mining jurisdictions, combining the perfect storm of stability, government support in mining and high-grade mineralization discovery potential. Jumping onto investment opportunities in these provinces can present investors with a head start on the next new commodity cycle. With a forecasted call for a 30 percent return increase on commodities like copper and gold in 2021, investment interest in Canada's biggest provinces is very much warranted.

TomaGold (TSXV:LOT,OTCQB:TOGOF) is a well-funded mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold mineral properties. The company combines an excellent asset profile with impressive strategic partnerships and trading volume.

TomaGold (TSXV:LOT,OTCQB:TOGOF) is a well-funded mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold mineral properties. The company combines an excellent asset profile with impressive strategic partnerships and trading volume.

TomaGold intersects 5.06 g/t Au over 10.5 m, including 71 g/t Au over 0.65 m, at a depth of 360 m at Obalski

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report the results for the first three holes of phase 2 of the 11,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Results of the first three holes of phase 2

TomaGold Intersects 23.78 g/t Au, 16.55 g/t Ag and 1.0% Cu over 3.20 m at a depth of 330 m at Obalski

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report the results for the last three holes of phase I of its 11,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec. Phase I, which started on July 10, 2021, consisted of 15 holes totalling 7,253 m. The results of the first 12 holes were reported in a press release dated November 10, 2021 .

"While the Obalski property has historically returned high-grade results from near surface, with this program we focused on identifying mineralization at depth," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "I am pleased to report that our first phase of drilling at depth has been a real success, with the discovery of large, low-grade intersections combined with shorter, high-grade intersections. Based on the results, we have significantly upgraded our assessment of Obalski's mineral potential. In phase II of the program, which starts today, we will continue drilling at depth, on sections 300+00 E, 350+00 E, 400+00 E and finally 450+00 E. To optimize phase II of the program, we will combine the phase I results with the results of gyroscopic surveys currently being conducted in historical holes."

TomaGold Discovers Gold-Bearing Structures at Obalski and Intersects 1.41 g/t Au over 28.50 m

  • Drill highlights include several large intersections including:
    • Hole OBS-21-009: 1.41 g/t Au over 28.50 m, including 6.84 g/t Au over 1.50 m and 4.03 g/t Au over 4.50 m
    • Hole OBS-21-010A: 0.33 g/t Au over 54.80 m, including 1.44 g/t Au over 3.50 m
    • Hole OBS-21-010: 0.32 g/t Au over 45.95 m
    • Hole OBS-21-012: 0.39 g/t Au over 27.50 m
    • Hole OBS-21-007: 0.43 g/t Au over 20.75 m
  • Awaiting the results for holes OBS-21-013 to OBS-21-015, which are being reanalyzed and will complete this first phase of drilling
  • Undertaken an extensive gyroscopic survey program on the historical holes to confirm the location of the gold-bearing structures at depth.
  • Phase 2 of drilling scheduled to begin in mid-November.

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report initial results from the first phase of its 11,500-metre drilling program that began on July 10, 2021 on its wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec. The first phase of drilling consists of 14 holes for 4,751 m and a 263 m wedge hole. The Corporation is awaiting results for the last three holes.

"During this first round of drilling we discovered much larger gold structures than were previously known. Furthermore, these structures appear to be widening at depth. As is the case with many deposits in the Chibougamau mining camp, Obalski appears to have excellent potential at depth, as very few holes over 300 m long have been drilled on this property. Our next round of drilling, combined with the gyroscopic survey results, will allow us to better understand the mineral potential of Obalski at depth," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold.

gyroscopic survey

TomaGold announces the start of a gyroscopic survey program on Obalski's historical drill holes at depth

  • The results of the Pulse-EM geophysical survey conducted in June 2021 revealed significant differences between the current location of the gold-bearing structures at depth and those reported by previous operators (see Figure 1 below).
  • Gyroscopic surveys will be carried out in historical drill holes that are more than 100 metres deep in order to confirm the location of the various gold-bearing structures.
  • This strategy will help guide the next phase of drilling on Obalski, which will begin in mid-November.
  • The Corporation also expects to receive all of its results from the first phase of drilling within the next two weeks, given the re-analysis of certain samples.

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is currently undertaking an extensive gyroscopic survey program on historic drill holes that are more than 100 metres deep and accessible on its wholly-owned Obalski property, located 3 km south of Chibougamau. The surveys will be conducted by Géophysique TMC of Val-d'Or. The objective of these surveys will be to confirm the location of Obalski's historical gold-bearing structures at depth.

"The results of the Pulse-EM survey, combined with Corem's analysis of some historical samples, have established that the Obalski property is mainly composed of gold-bearing vein structures and that these structures appear to amplify at depth in the form of veinlets. Furthermore, there is a strong possibility that the structures at depth were not properly located, mainly due to the drilling equipment used at the time. Since this property has been explored mainly at surface, we must ensure that our drilling campaign is well oriented, as our main objective is to better understand the mineral potential of Obalski at depth," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold.

cobalt stages

TomaGold expands Obalski drilling program to 11,500 metres

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property, located 3 km south of Chibougamau. The program, which started on July 10, 2021, has been expanded from 10,000 metres to 11,500 metres of drilling following reassessment of the drill targets. Drilling has been temporarily paused and will resume in October.

As at September 6, 2021, eight holes and two hole extensions had been drilled, for a total of 4,693 metres. A total of 751 samples have been collected and sent to the ALS Global laboratory in Val-d'Or for analysis, of which 135 will be analysed by both fire assay and cyanidation for the purpose of comparing and validating whether there is a significant difference between these two analytical methods for the minerals found on the Obalski property.

