TinOne Announces Private Placement Financing of Units for Gross Proceeds of $1,000,000

TinOne Resources Inc.(TSXV: TORC) ("TinOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 7,692,308 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Financing"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.25 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Financing."

We are extremely encouraged by the drill results from our exploration program at the Company's Great Pyramid tin project and the unexpected lithium find at our Aberfoyle project, both of which are located in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia," commented Chris Donaldson, Executive Chairman. "Additional funds raised in this placement will allow TinOne to achieve key catalysts by enabling us to update the resource for Great Pyramid and extend the exciting lithium and tin mapping and sampling program at Aberfoyle. This small financing allows new and existing shareholders of our highly prospective tin company that has critical mineral assets in a Tier 1 jurisdiction, to participate at an attractive level."

In connection with the Financing, the Company may pay finder's fees up to 6% cash and up to 6% in finder's warrants to eligible finders. Closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including that of the Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.

The subscription by insiders pursuant to the Financing is considered to be a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

Proceeds from the Financing will be used for exploration and working capital purposes.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia. The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania, including Aberfoyle, Rattler Range and Great Pyramid and is focused on advancing its highly prospective portfolio. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward–Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward–looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward–looking statements or information. These forward–looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the development of the Company's projects; future mineral exploration, development and production; and the release of exploration results.

Forward–looking statements and forward–looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of TinOne, future growth potential for TinOne and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TinOne's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect TinOne's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements or forward-looking information and TinOne has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on early stage mineral projects; metal price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Australia; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in TinOne's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward–looking statements or forward-looking information. Although TinOne has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. TinOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward–looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") reports that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V "), it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (" ITG ") to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$4 ,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company .

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania , including Aberfoyle , Rattler Range and Great Pyramid and is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has defined coherent and locally coincident lithium and tin soil anomalies during ongoing exploration activities at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

TinOne Resources: Advances Australian Tin Projects and Discovers New Lithium Occurrences, CEO Clips Video

TinOne Resources: Advances Australian Tin Projects and Discovers New Lithium Occurrences, CEO Clips Video

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF the Vancouver-based company with tin, tintungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, has reported a successful season of drilling at their flagship project, Great Pyramid, with all assays confirming expansion on the historical resource. In addition, the company announced a new discovery of lithium at the Aberfoyle project, which has significant potential for future growth.

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

https://tinone.ca/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

TINONE EXPANDS ZONE OF LITHIUM MINERALIZATION AND DISCOVERS HIGHER GRADE SAMPLES UP TO 1.14% Li2O AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE EXPANDS ZONE OF LITHIUM MINERALIZATION AND DISCOVERS HIGHER GRADE SAMPLES UP TO 1.14% Li2O AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further rock sampling has confirmed and expanded the previously reported lithium discovery at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

TINONE REPORTS HISTORICAL SAMPLES WITH LITHIUM UP TO 0.26% Li2O AT ITS RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE REPORTS HISTORICAL SAMPLES WITH LITHIUM UP TO 0.26% Li2O AT ITS RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has located historical exploration data containing highly elevated lithium grades from its Rattler Range Project (" Rattler Range " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

container with pencils, stack of notebooks and camera on a desk

How to Invest in Tin (Updated 2023)

In recent years, tin prices have been supported by surging demand from the electronics sector amid a deficit in supply.

Between late 2020 and early 2022, upward pressure in the market resulted in price highs not seen in a decade.

Although tin faced the same downward pressure as other commodities in the latter half of 2022, currently its fundamentals remain "supported by worries about tight global supplies after Myanmar, the world's third-largest producer, banned mining activities," according to Trading Economics. "On top of that, Indonesia, the largest exporter of the metal in refined form, was mulling a ban on shipments to stimulate the build-out of downstream processing capacity."

Keep reading...Show less
Executive Chairman Chris Donaldson

TinOne Resources Exec Says Rising Tin Demand Drives Focus on Supply Source

With a wide range of applications for tin, it is becoming increasingly important to find sources for this critical metal in more favorable jurisdictions, according to Chris Donaldson, executive chairman of TinOne Resources (TSXV:TORC,OTCQB:TORCF,FWB:57Z0), based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“The really interesting part is not really the demand, but on the supply side,” he said. “So 80 percent of the world's tin comes from … dubious jurisdictions — the Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Myanmar and China. And so our projects being in Australia are very coveted.”

TinOne is focused on the exploration and growth of prospective tin, tin-tungsten and lithium projects in Tasmania.

Keep reading...Show less
TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (Frankfurt: 57Z0)

TinOne Expands Zone of Lithium Mineralization and Discovers Higher Grade Samples up to 1.14% Li2o at its Aberfoyle Project in Tasmania, Australia


Keep reading...Show less
tin cans

Tin Stocks: 10 Biggest Producers in 2023

World tin production rose to 310,000 metric tons (MT) in 2022 compared to 305,000 MT in 2021. China retained its position as the largest producer of tin with output of 95,000 MT, and Indonesia came in second at 74,000 MT.

While it’s interesting to look at tin production at the country level, it’s also worth knowing which companies are the largest producers of tin. Although approximately 90 percent of tin production in China was shut down in Q3 of last year as smelters went on maintenance amid falling prices and demand, the International Tin Association states that "2022 saw refined tin production remain steady from the previous year. The organization expects "a marginal increase in production in 2023, as positivity from China reopening is weighed down with challenges in Indonesia and South America."

Here the Investing News Network presents data from the International Tin Association’s list of the 10 top refined tin-producing companies. Together, these companies represent about 60 percent of global tin production. Read on to learn more details on the largest producers of tin in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Uses for Tin: Solder, Batteries and More

Uses for Tin: Solder, Batteries and More

Largely produced in China, Indonesia and Peru, tin has a wide range of industrial applications.

The many uses of tin are directly linked to the silvery-white industrial metal’s myriad positive characteristics, including the fact that it is highly malleable, ductile and not easily oxidized in air.

Tin is also lightweight, durable and fairly resistant to corrosion. Those qualities make tin a good candidate for use in solders, as well as tinplate, chemicals, brass and bronze and other niche applications.

Keep reading...Show less
batteries lined up

Tin’s Critical Role in the Battery Supply Chain

Lithium may be the battery metal that has everyone's attention, but it's easy to forget that tin plays a part that’s also incredibly important.

At one point used primarily for corrosion resistance on steel and iron, tin has also seen frequent use in the food and beverage sector. Yet recent years have seen both of these applications fade from prominence, with most tin getting reallocated to meet a different industry demand.

Today, nearly 50 percent of all tin demand is tied to its role in soldering for electrical connections. Tin is also seeing increased use as a core component of lithium-ion batteries. Unfortunately, current production is increasingly unable to keep up with demand, particularly since a large volume of the metal is currently sourced from high-risk areas.

Keep reading...Show less

×