TINONE CLOSES ADDITIONAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND EXTENDS CLOSING

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing, previously announced on May 18, 2023 raising additional gross proceeds of C$331,580 . An additional 2,763,164 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of C$0.12 per Unit (the " Financing "). A total of $628,000 has been raised so far issuing a total of 5,233,330 Units.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant ") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.25 and will expire on June 26, 2025 .

The Company will continue to raise additional funds up to C$1,000,000 as outlined in the Company's May 18 th , 2023 news release for up to a total of 8,333,333 units. The Financing is expected to close on or before July 14, 2023 .

The Financing is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and necessary regulatory approvals. All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from closing, expiring October 27, 2023 .

The subscription by insiders pursuant to the Financing is considered to be a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

Proceeds from the Financing will be used for exploration and working capital purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States , nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania , including Aberfoyle , Rattler Range and Great Pyramid and is focused on advancing its highly prospective portfolio. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the development of the Company's projects; future mineral exploration, development and production; and the release of exploration results; completion of additional tranches; the use of proceeds raised from the Financing; and receipt of regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of TinOne, future growth potential for TinOne and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TinOne's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect TinOne's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements or forward-looking information and TinOne has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on early stage mineral projects; metal price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Australia ; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in TinOne's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward–looking statements or forward-looking information. Although TinOne has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. TinOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/26/c9507.html

TINONE CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") reports that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V "), it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (" ITG ") to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$4 ,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company .

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania , including Aberfoyle , Rattler Range and Great Pyramid and is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c7769.html

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has defined coherent and locally coincident lithium and tin soil anomalies during ongoing exploration activities at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

TinOne Resources: Advances Australian Tin Projects and Discovers New Lithium Occurrences, CEO Clips Video

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF the Vancouver-based company with tin, tintungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, has reported a successful season of drilling at their flagship project, Great Pyramid, with all assays confirming expansion on the historical resource. In addition, the company announced a new discovery of lithium at the Aberfoyle project, which has significant potential for future growth.

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

https://tinone.ca/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160111

TINONE EXPANDS ZONE OF LITHIUM MINERALIZATION AND DISCOVERS HIGHER GRADE SAMPLES UP TO 1.14% Li2O AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further rock sampling has confirmed and expanded the previously reported lithium discovery at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Beyond Lithium Provides Project Update Following Management and Technical Team Field Visit

Beyond Lithium Provides Project Update Following Management and Technical Team Field Visit

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Management and technical teams including Allan Frame, President and CEO, Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration, Graeme Evans, Technical Advisor, Paul Baxter, Senior Geologist, Alain Lambert, Cofounder and Courtney James, IR Associate, visited and reviewed several of the Company's properties in the Dryden-Mavis Lake and the McKenzie Bay Districts last week.

ACME Lithium Advances Lithium Discovery With Additional Lab Results From Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Advances Lithium Discovery With Additional Lab Results From Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today results from the recently completed Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 as part of the Phase 2 expanded drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

The results indicate a total lithium concentration of 110 mg/L was present in fluids airlifted from approximately 496 feet of perforated casing crossing the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU). The adjacent operator's property, contiguous to ACME's project area, has a reported cut off grade of 50 mg/l.

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Watson, P.Eng., as its Vice President of Engineering and Operations. Mr. Watson brings with him 21 years of rich technical leadership, operations, corporate strategy, and commercialization experience in lithium, hydrogen, and conventional oil and gas production.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001.jpg

Andrew Watson, P.Eng VP, Engineering & Operations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001full.jpg

Major Alpha Lithium Shareholder Opposes Price and Structure of Tecpetrol Hostile Bid

Major Alpha Lithium Shareholder Opposes Price and Structure of Tecpetrol Hostile Bid

Kyle Stevenson, a strategic advisor and major shareholder of Alpha Lithium Corp. (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1), issues an open letter to his fellow shareholders declaring his opposition to the price and structure of Tecpetrol Investments S.L.'s hostile bid.

The full text of the letter is included below:

Alpha Lithium Files Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Reject Tecpetrol's Hostile Stink Bid

Alpha Lithium Files Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Reject Tecpetrol's Hostile Stink Bid

Do Not Tender Your Shares

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors of Alpha (the "Board"), based on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee of independent directors, recommends that Alpha shareholders REJECT the hostile offer (the "Hostile Offer") from TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc., a recently formed subsidiary of Tecpetrol Investments S.L. ("Tecpetrol"), for the common shares of Alpha ("Common Shares"). The Board unanimously determined that Tecpetrol's Hostile Offer is not in the best interests of the Company or its shareholders.

Marvel Announces Phase II Drilling Follow-up at the KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Announces Phase II Drilling Follow-up at the KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Phase II follow-up drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The Phase II drill program would consist of 4 holes totaling approximately 2,400 m. The start date of the program has yet to be determined. A total of 1,343 m was completed through 6 diamond drill holes in the spring of 2023 which intersected 841 ppm U3O8 over 1.07 m at the DD Zone and 553 ppm U3O8 over 1.89 m at the Highway Zone (see press release dated May 17, 2023

