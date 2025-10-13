Thor Explorations Concludes Initial Drilling Campaign at the Guitry Project in Côte d'Ivoire with Additional Significant Intersections

Thor Explorations Ltd  (TSXV: THX,OTC:THXPF) (AIM: THX) ("Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its final set of drilling results from its maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Guitry Gold Project ("Guitry") in Côte d'Ivoire.

Thor has completed a total of 4,604 metres ("m") of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at Guitry with the objective of gaining better understanding of both the geometry and geological controls on gold mineralisation.

The additional assay results received to date from this drilling program since August 2025, include the following highlights:

  • Drillhole GURC25-246 - 6m at 9.63 grammes per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") from 89m
  • Drillhole GURC25-240- 7m at 1.50g/tAu from 72m
  • Drillhole GURC25-247 - 14m at 1.30g/tAu from 57m

Further exploration activities are planned to advance resource definition and identify new mineralisation. This includes systematic infill and step-out drilling, testing of untested and partially tested geochemical anomalies, and generative geochemical surveys.

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated:

"We are pleased to report continued positive drilling results from Cote d'Ivoire, completing a successful maiden drilling campaign in country. When acquired, the Guitry project featured several gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies that previous explorers had only partially tested with shallow drilling.

"This drilling campaign has intersected and confirmed previously untested deeper bedrock mineralisation, which remains open.

"In the final quarter of the year, once the rainy season is over, we have planned further step-out drilling programs that will be designed to grow the potential resource inventory at Guitry. In addition to this, we will be carrying out a permit wide auger drilling campaign to test the previously identified soil anomalies.

"Cote d'Ivoire is a leading West African gold mining and exploration region, hosting over 30% of the area's greenstone belts and emerging as a site for world-class gold discoveries. We are excited to be returning to the field shortly, when we will also be carrying out our maiden drilling campaign on our Marahui Permit."

Introduction

The Guitry Project was acquired by Thor from Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour") during 2025 for a total consideration of US$100,000 in cash and a 2% Net Smelter Royalty. The Project is located 220 kilometres ("km") due west from Abidjan and covers 295 square kilometres of prospective Tehini (Birimian) Greenstone Belt comprising a north-easterly trending sequence of greywacke sediments and volcano-sedimentary schists and andesite with later granitic intrusive located to the north. The Tehini Greenstone Belt extends northwards into Burkina Faso where it hosts large gold deposits such as Hounde (5.2 million ounces ("Moz")) and Mana (2.3Moz). Early-stage exploration at Guitry completed by Endeavour Mining includes 7,672 soil samples and over 11,000m of drilling (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Guitry Gold Project Location Map

Two main prospects were defined by soil geochemistry: Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro. A broad gold in soil anomaly extends over an 8.5km north easterly trending zone with a continuous 5km long anomaly at Krakouadiokro (Figure 2). Follow-up drilling at Krakouadiokro produced several significant drill intersections from a relatively small area of drilling. However, insufficient information was obtained regarding the geometry and extents of the primary gold mineralisation. Mineralisation appears to be open along strike to the southwest and northeast and down dip at the two main prospects.

Drilling Results

Previous drilling primarily intersected gold mineralisation within a near-surface, flat-lying supergene horizon. In contrast, only a limited number of drill holes targeted the primary mineralisation at Krakouadiokro. The current drilling program was developed following a revised interpretation of the orientation of multiple parallel mineralised lodes.

Since May 2025, Thor completed an initial RC drilling program comprising 4,604m in 41 holes (Figure 3). All holes were oriented at an azimuth of 225o at a dip of 55 o.

Industry standard QAQC protocols were followed, and drill samples were collected, stored and transported under secured conditions. Drill samples were analysed by SGS Laboratories in Yamoussoukro using the FAA505 fire assay method (50 gram charge). The significant intersections from this program are listed in Table 1. All results from this drilling program are listed in Appendix 1.

Figure 2: Guitry Soil Geochemical Map

The current drilling area is on the crest of a laterite-capped hill overlying a northeast-striking sequence of pelitic sedimentary (greywacke) rocks. These rocks are strongly weathered to about 30m from the surface before transitioning into fresh bedrock. Primary gold mineralisation occurs within moderately to steep north-dipping zones in the southwest part of the drilling area. Towards the northeast, the mineralised zones appear sub-vertical (Figure 4).

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Depth Dip Azi- muth From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/tAu) True Width (m)
GURC25-240 240471 605268 233 107 -55 225 72 79 7.0 1.50 4.2
GURC25-246 240553 605279 242 126 -55 225 89 95 6.0 9.63 3.6
GURC25-247 240523 605181 227 108 -55 225 57 71 14.0 1.30 8.4

 

Table 1: Guitry Gold Project Significant Drilling Intersections
(>3 gram-metres, 0.3g/tAu cut off, Minimum Interval 3m, Maximum Internal Waste 3m)

Numerous high grades have been intersected in the primary zone over a 400m by 300m area. In the Southern Zone, intersections that were reported previously such as 7m at 7.71g/tAu in GURC25-227 and 5m at 12.65g/tAu in GURC25-228 indicate that grades appear to increase at depth with most of the grades exceeding 5g/tAu being located in the fresh bedrock (Figure 4). In the current batch of results 14m grading 1.3/tAu from 57m was intersected in drillhole GURC25-247 in the previously untested Southern Zone (Figure 3,4). In the Central Zone, further encouraging results include 6m grading 9.63g/tAu from 89m in drillhole GURC25-246.

The results to date suggest a steep, dipping, parallel lode array.

Figure 3: Guitry Drillhole Location Map Showing Results Above 5 Gram-Metres. 

Next Steps

  • At the Krakouadiokro Prospect, further systematic resource drilling is warranted. This drilling would comprise both infill and step-out drilling.

  • Drilling of the numerous geochemical anomalies at the both the Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro Prospects that have, to date, been either untested or partially tested.

  • Generative geochemical surveys along the north-east and to the south-west strike extents of the Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro Prospects. These areas, which total approximately 10km of prospective strike, have either been partially sampled on 800m spaced lines or not sampled at all.

Figure 4: Guitry Cross Sections Showing Apparent Dip of the Mineralised Lodes

Qualified Person

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

Commercial Terms

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Cote D'Ivoire. Thor Explorations holds:

- a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria
- a 100% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal
- a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Project Cote D'Ivoire
- additional exploration tenure in Nigeria, Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire comprising of wholly and majority owned interests

Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

Thor Explorations Ltd.
Segun Lawson
President & CEO

Appendix 1
Guitry Drilling Results
(>3 gram-metres, 0.3g/tAu cut off, Minimum Interval 3m, Maximum Internal Waste 3m)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Depth Dip Azimuth From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/tAu) True Width (m) Reported Previously
GURC25-208 240488 605214 224 78 -55 225 0 14 14.0 2.59 11.9 yes
GURC25-209 240509 605235 233 96 -55 225 38 42 4.0 6.87 3.4 yes
GURC25-210 240354 605221 211 72 -55 226 0 10 10.0 0.62 8.5 yes
GURC25-210





46 57 11.0 1.07 9.4 yes
GURC25-210





59 64 5.0 0.64 4.3 yes
GURC25-211 240375 605242 218 102 -55 225 0 7 7.0 0.61 6.0 yes
GURC25-211





67 73 6.0 0.35 5.1 yes
GURC25-211





81 90 9.0 1.34 7.7 yes
GURC25-212 240467 605405 243 72 -55 226 2 10 8.0 0.70 6.8 yes
GURC25-212





25 30 5.0 7.48 4.3 yes
GURC25-212





64 69 5.0 0.32 4.3 yes
GURC25-213 240488 605426 242 96 -55 225 nsr


0.0 yes
GURC25-214 240603 605396 240 78 -54 225 57 67 10.0 10.36 8.5 yes
GURC25-215 240619 605418 252 102 -54 225 70 75 5.0 3.21 4.3 yes
GURC25-216 240640 605358 252 66 -56 226 45 52 7.0 3.93 6.0 yes
GURC25-216





57 62 5.0 0.37 4.3 yes
GURC25-217 240654 605382 237 60 -55 225 3 8 5.0 1.05 4.3 yes
GURC25-218 240657 605374 264 138 -55 225 5 15 10.0 0.54 8.5 yes
GURC25-219 240581 605458 245 150 -55 225 10 20 10.0 0.97 8.5 yes
GURC25-219





82 85 3.0 14.50 2.6 yes
GURC25-220 240524 605393 259 108 -55 225 2 10 8.0 0.35 6.8 yes
GURC25-220





60 64 4.0 1.65 3.4 yes
GURC25-220





86 94 8.0 0.72 6.8 yes
GURC25-221 240500 605382 241 84 -55 225 0 4 4.0 0.50 3.4 yes
GURC25-221





77 84 7.0 7.11 6.0 yes
GURC25-222 240439 605440 245 114 -55 225 3 8 5.0 2.38 4.3 yes
GURC25-222





66 69 3.0 2.50 2.6 yes
GURC25-223 240449 605455 239 132 -55 225 11 14 3.0 0.93 2.6 yes
GURC25-223





43 50 7.0 0.43 6.0 yes
GURC25-223





87 92 5.0 3.17 4.3 yes
GURC25-224 240676 605401 245 108 -55 225 5 9 4.0 0.40 3.4 yes
GURC25-224





80 82 2.0 16.90 1.7 yes
GURC25-224





98 97 2.0 3.12 1.7 yes
GURC25-225 240690 605347 237 120 -55 225 7 12 5.0 0.57 4.4 yes
GURC25-226 240674 605333 251 108 -55 225 nsr



yes
GURC25-227 240397 605263 233 144 -55 225 0 6 6.0 0.83 5.1 yes
GURC25-227





114 127 13.0 3.46 11.0 yes
GURC25-228 240528 605258 256 108 -55 225 0 6 6.0 0.39 5.1 yes
GURC25-228





69 74 5.0 12.65 4.3 yes
GURC25-229 240496 605289 244 114 -55 230 0 17 17.0 2.16 16.0 yes
GURC25-229





85 87 2.0 2.24 1.9 yes
GURC25-229





93 95 2.0 1.66 1.9 yes
GURC25-230 240573 605381 250 156 -55 230 7 10 3.0 0.42 2.9 yes
GURC25-230





34 38 4.0 2.47 3.8 yes
GURC25-230





42 46 4.0 2.44 3.8 yes
GURC25-230





54 59 5.0 0.53 4.8 yes
GURC25-231 240565 605358 251 160 -55 230 2 9 7.0 0.31 6.6 yes
GURC25-231





24 29 5.0 1.91 4.7 yes
GURC25-231





143 149 6.0 3.13 5.5 yes
GURC25-232 240599 605321 252 144 -55 230 12 14 2.0 0.69 1.9 yes
GURC25-232





114 122 8.0 14.54 7.5 yes
GURC25-233 240614 605341 252 120 -55 230 28 30 2.0 5.97 1.9 yes
GURC25-233





78 80 2.0 0.42 1.9 yes
GURC25-233





115 122 7.0 5.31 6.5 yes
GURC25-234 240647 605433 243 150 -55 230 25 27 2.0 0.41 1.9 yes
GURC25-234





81 85 4.0 10.68 3.7 yes
GURC25-234





106 108 2.0 1.74 1.9 yes
GURC25-235 240443 605385 243 144 -55 230 1 6 5.0 0.57 4.7 yes
GURC25-235





11 16 5.0 1.16 4.7 yes
GURC25-235





105 108 3.0 0.68 2.8 yes
GURC25-236 240460 605327 238 132 -55 230 0 5 5.0 0.61 4.7 yes
GURC25-236





31 35 4.0 0.34 3.8 yes
GURC25-237 240478 605348 245 126 -55 230 2 4 2.0 0.39 1.9 yes
GURC25-237





38 40 2.0 1.68 1.9 yes
GURC25-238 240511 605449 239 90 -55 230 7 14 7.0 0.47 6.6 yes
GURC25-238





51 53 2.0 0.89 1.9 yes
GURC25-239 240471 605483 238 156 -55 225 nsr



no
GURC25-240 240471 605268 233 107 -55 225 0 13 13.0 0.44 12.2 no
GURC25-240





62 68 6.0 0.54 5.6 no
GURC25-240





72 79 7.0 1.50 6.5 no
GURC25-241 240451 605251 228 126 -55 225 0 4 4.0 0.57 3.7 no
GURC25-242 240426 605361 236 102 -55 225 4 9 5.0 0.84 4.7 no
GURC25-242





90 94 4.0 0.63 3.7 no
GURC25-243 240405 605344 232 108 -55 225 0 8 8.0 0.86 7.5 no
GURC25-243





16 18 2.0 0.54 1.9 no
GURC25-243





52 56 4.0 0.95 3.8 no
GURC25-244 240415 605211 215 72 -55 225 2 4 2.0 0.34 1.9 no
GURC25-245 240388 605184 206 126 -55 225 2 12 10.0 0.53 9.4 no
GURC25-246 240553 605279 242 126 -55 225 2 9 7.0 0.67 6.6 no
GURC25-246





89 95 6.0 9.63 5.6 no
GURC25-247 240523 605181 227 108 -55 225 57 71 14.0 1.30 13.1 no
GURC25-247





91 95 4.0 0.76 3.8 no
GURC25-248 240544 605200 233 101 -55 225 0 3 3.0 0.32 2.8 no
Total 41

4604







 

Thor Explorations Ltd.

