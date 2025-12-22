Thor Explorations Announces Douta Project Preliminary Feasibility Study Release Date

This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Thor Explorations Ltd ("Thor" or the "Company") announces that it will publish the results of the Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Douta Project in Senegal on Monday 26th January 2026.

Segun Lawson, President and CEO, will provide a live investor session via the Investor Meet Company platform on Tuesday 27th January 2026 at 2:00pm GMT to discuss the PFS.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential investors. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Thor Explorations plc via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/thor-explorations-ltd/register-investor

Investors who already follow Thor Explorations on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. Whilst the Company may not be able to answer every individual question, the aim is to address the issues raised by investors Responses to the Q&A will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform following the presentation Investor feedback can also be submitted directly to management after the event to ensure the Company can understand all investor views. For further information, please email: thorexplorations@yellowjerseypr.com

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds:

  • a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria
  • a 100% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal
  • a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Project Cote D'Ivoire
  • additional exploration tenure in Nigeria, Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire comprising of wholly and majority owned interests

Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

Thor Explorations Ltd.
Segun Lawson
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Thor Explorations Ltd
Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah
thorexplorations@yellowjerseypr.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278766

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Thor Explorations Ltd.THX:CCTSXV:THXGold Investing
THX:CC
The Conversation (0)

Thor Explorations Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Armory Mining Engages Castello Q Exploration for Ammo Antimony-Gold Work Program

Armory Mining Engages Castello Q Exploration for Ammo Antimony-Gold Work Program

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - December 22, 2025 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased... Keep Reading...
Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire) THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Vancouver, B.C. December 19, 2025 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused... Keep Reading...
More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold bars with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Taruga Minerals Climbs on Acquisition of Gold-Copper Projects

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Many of this week's top stocks jumped on news of project acquisitions. Gold companies remained in the spotlight this week as precious... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver in 2026, Plus 9 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his thoughts on silver's price breakout, as well as potential triggers for gold's next move up. He also discusses stocks he's watching in sectors like gold, silver and "special situations."Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Completes Flow-Through Financing

iMetal Resources Completes Flow-Through Financing

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company) announces that has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit"). In connection with closing, the Company has issued 4,160,777 FT Units, at a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Armory Mining Engages Castello Q Exploration for Ammo Antimony-Gold Work Program

Silver Dollar Resources: Advancing High-grade Silver-Gold Assets in Mexico

Maiden Drilling Intersects High Grade Antimony at St George

Trading Halt

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Dollar Resources: Advancing High-grade Silver-Gold Assets in Mexico

Precious Metals Investing

Maiden Drilling Intersects High Grade Antimony at St George

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Pacific Empire Metals Gains 200 Percent on Drill Results

Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Keeps Running, Breaks All-time High Again

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces Stock Option Grants

Platinum Investing

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends for Platinum in 2026

Palladium Investing

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends for Palladium in 2026