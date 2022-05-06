Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 12:20 p.m. . You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, . About Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world ...

